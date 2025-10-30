$42.080.01
Exclusive
04:31 PM • 984 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
03:59 PM • 3026 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
01:07 PM • 12494 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 35188 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 4872 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 24747 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 23142 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 27348 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
October 30, 07:49 AM • 18691 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
October 30, 06:13 AM • 22568 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
Publications
Exclusives
Trump hints at major oil and gas deal with China after easing trade conflict

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4938 views

US President Donald Trump has offered China an oil and gas deal after meeting with Xi Jinping and announcing an easing of the trade conflict. This proposal concerns the purchase of American energy, particularly from Alaska, and the potential of the deal will be explored by the Secretary of Energy and the Secretary of the Interior.

Trump hints at major oil and gas deal with China after easing trade conflict

After meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and the subsequent announcement of easing the trade conflict between the PRC and the US, President Donald Trump proposed an oil and gas deal to China. The President of the United States wrote about this on Truth Social, UNN reports.

Details

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping reached an understanding on Thursday to ease the trade conflict between Washington and Beijing. Subsequently, President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of an oil and gas deal between Alaska and China. In his message on Truth Social, Trump announced a major energy deal involving Alaska.

China has also agreed to begin the process of purchasing American energy. In fact, a very large deal for the purchase of oil and gas from the great state of Alaska could take place

- Donald Trump noted.

The potential of this energy deal should be explored by Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, along with their respective energy teams.

Likely deals after significant reductions in US-China trade relations

The announcement of an oil and gas deal currently appears to be an attempt to change course in relations, after significant reductions in the previous period. At the beginning of the year, oil imports from the US to China were significantly reduced.

In April, Chinese refineries cut imports of American oil by about 90 percent amid escalating trade tensions with the United States. This led to a sharp increase in crude oil imports from Canada, with China importing 7.3 million barrels of crude oil from the port of Vancouver in March, media reported.

Throughout the year, trade tensions between the US and China rapidly escalated, with both countries imposing tariffs. These included a 44 percent restriction by China on US soybean exports. As soybeans account for about 14% of total US agricultural exports, this was a huge blow to local farmers.

We should add that Trump, after China tightened restrictions on the export of rare earth elements, promised to introduce additional 100% tariffs on Chinese goods from November.

However, as of today, according to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC, Washington and Beijing "reached a consensus" on "important economic and trade issues."

US President Donald Trump positively assessed his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, stating that they had reached a trade agreement that could be signed in the near future.

Recall

China is interested in mediating negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, but does not believe that the time is right for this. Its position is currently one of waiting. Political scientist Ruslan Bortnik said this in a comment to UNN.

Ihor Telezhnikov

