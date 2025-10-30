Trump announced talks between Nvidia and China after meeting with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump said that after his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, further negotiations would take place between Beijing and chip giant Nvidia, so it seems that no significant changes have occurred regarding technology export controls by Washington, CNN reports, writes UNN.

"We discussed chips, and... they will negotiate with Nvidia and other companies about buying chips," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One after concluding his Asian tour, stating that the White House acts only as an "arbitrator" or "referee."

"We are not talking about Blackwell," he said, but added that it could be about "many chips."

Blackwell is a cutting-edge artificial intelligence processor created by Nvidia, the world's largest developer of AI chips and the most valuable company in the world. It is not yet clear what types of chips, other than Blackwell, will be allowed for export to China.

Concerns that Trump might allow the export of advanced Nvidia chips arose even before his meeting with Xi Jinping, causing unease among many former White House officials and US senators.

US Trade Representative Jamison Greer supported Trump, stating that Nvidia would negotiate with China to "figure out what opportunities" are open to them, as "many advanced chips" are already going to China.

However, he seemed to contradict Trump's statement regarding Blackwell, saying that these chips were part of the discussion, without clarifying what role these chips play in the negotiations, the publication writes.

This summer, Nvidia and another major AI chip manufacturer, AMD, agreed to pay the US government 15% of their semiconductor sales revenue to China in exchange for licenses to export their technologies to that country. This agreement unlocked the export of some AI chips to China, including Nvidia's H20 chips, designed specifically for that country, and AMD's MI308.

Beijing reacted coolly to this move involving less powerful chips, as it wants to push its chip manufacturers to reach the level of American capabilities rather than rely on imports. Nvidia said it has not exported H20 chips since then. Chinese regulators are also conducting an antitrust investigation into Nvidia, launched late last year.