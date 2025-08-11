Nvidia and AMD to give US 15% of chip sales profit in China - report

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
05:15 AM • 3342 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 24482 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 80049 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 154858 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 117613 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 288353 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 161581 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 349360 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 315878 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 108025 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.5m/s
73%
752mm
Popular news
Azerbaijan may lift arms embargo on Ukraine due to Russian attacks - mediaAugust 10, 08:37 PM • 9738 views
Ukrainian artist Davyd Chichkan died at the frontPhotoAugust 10, 09:24 PM • 3770 views
Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region “regulate” water prices with terror amid its acute shortage - CNSAugust 10, 10:39 PM • 4556 views
Shakhtar received a stunning offer for Kevin: how much does the Brazilian winger cost?12:54 AM • 2914 views
Trump will act from a position of peace through strength in negotiations with Putin - Markarova03:04 AM • 6246 views
Publications
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory05:15 AM • 3342 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 349360 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 225543 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 315878 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 327288 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Ilham Aliyev
Ulf Kristersson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 58680 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 154858 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 327288 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 231775 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 240939 views
Actual
The New York Times
The Times
The Economist
Fox News
The Washington Post

Nvidia and AMD to give US 15% of chip sales profit in China - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

Giants Nvidia and AMD have agreed to deduct 15% of semiconductor sales in China to the US government. This is part of an agreement to obtain export licenses for the PRC market.

Nvidia and AMD to give US 15% of chip sales profit in China - report

Chip giants Nvidia and AMD have agreed to pay the US government 15% of semiconductor sales in China, citing a source close to the matter, BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

This is part of an agreement to obtain export licenses to the world's second largest economy.

"We adhere to the rules set by the US government for our presence in global markets. While we have not supplied H20 to China for several months, we hope that export control rules will allow America to compete in China and around the world," Nvidia told the BBC.

AMD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement to the BBC, Nvidia also said: "America cannot repeat 5G and lose leadership in telecommunications. America's [artificial intelligence] technology stack can become a global standard if we compete."

Under the agreement, Nvidia will pay 15% of its revenue from H20 chip sales in China to the US government, while AMD will provide the same percentage of revenue from MI308 chip sales, as first reported by the Financial Times.

Addition

Washington previously banned the sale of Nvidia H20 chips to Beijing due to security concerns, although the company recently announced that this would be lifted. These powerful chips are used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Nvidia is set to resume sales of H20 AI chips in China: local buyers are already lining up15.07.25, 12:06 • 4627 views

The H20 chip was developed specifically for the Chinese market after the Biden administration imposed US export restrictions in 2023. Its sale was effectively banned by the Trump administration in April of this year.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that China had urged the US to ease export controls on semiconductors as part of any potential tariff agreement.

China wants the US to ease export controls on chips as part of a trade deal10.08.25, 11:31 • 3490 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Financial Times
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
China
United States