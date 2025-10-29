$42.080.01
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat
TikTok

Nvidia to build AI supercomputers for US Department of Energy: this could help the US maintain its nuclear arsenal - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced the construction of seven supercomputers for the US Department of Energy and orders worth $500 billion. The company also expressed its desire to restore its presence in the Chinese market, despite current restrictions.

Nvidia to build AI supercomputers for US Department of Energy: this could help the US maintain its nuclear arsenal - Reuters

Nvidia will build AI supercomputers for the US Department of Energy and wants to return to the Chinese market, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang arrived in Washington on Tuesday with a message for the Trump administration: the US can win the AI battle if the whole world, including the huge developer base in China, uses Nvidia systems," the publication says.

Huang, in a speech at Nvidia's first developer conference, said that the leader in AI chip manufacturing will build seven new supercomputers for the US Department of Energy and has $500 billion in orders for advanced chips, but also expressed regret that the Chinese government has blocked his access to its market.

"We want America to win this AI race. There's no doubt about that," Huang said. "We want the world to be built on the American technology stack. Absolutely right. But we also need to be present in China to win over their developers. A policy that leads to America losing half of the world's AI developers is not beneficial in the long run, it does more harm to us."

Huang said his company has not applied for US export licenses to supply its latest chips to China due to Beijing's stance. "They've made it clear that they don't want Nvidia there right now," he said at a press conference during the GTC developer event. "Hopefully, that will change in the future, because, to me, China is a very important market."

Huang also praised US President Donald Trump while announcing new products and deals. These include networking technologies that will allow Nvidia's AI-powered chips to work with quantum computers, a telecommunications deal with Finland's Nokia, and self-driving car technologies with Uber and Stellantis.

"The supercomputers that Nvidia is developing for the US Department of Energy will partly help the United States maintain and develop its nuclear arsenal," the publication says.

Supercomputers will also be used to research alternative energy sources, such as nuclear fusion. The largest supercomputer for the Department of Energy will be built using Oracle technologies and will contain 100,000 Nvidia Blackwell chips, the publication writes.

"Supporting the growth of the energy industry at the national level has completely changed the game," Huang said. "If that hadn't happened, we could be in a difficult situation, and I want to thank President Trump for that."

Blake Anderson, deputy portfolio manager at Carson Group, estimated that one of the supercomputers, dubbed Solstice, could be equipped with Nvidia chips worth about $3-4 billion. However, since federal customers are likely to receive discounts, prices could range from $30,000 to $40,000, as is typical for Blackwell chips, Anderson added.

Nvidia shares closed up 5% at $201.03 on Tuesday.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Energy
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
China
United States