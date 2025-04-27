Tragedy in Vancouver: Driver crashes into crowd at festival, death toll rises to 9

According to updated data, nine people died after a driver drove into a crowd at a Philippine festival in Vancouver on Saturday. UNN reports with reference to AFP and CBC.

Details

At a Philippine street festival in Vancouver, western Canada, a driver drove into a crowd. According to updated data released by the police, 9 people were killed.

To date, we can confirm that nine people have died after a man drove into a crowd last night at the Lapu-Lapu Festival. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident - the police announced on X

Canadian law enforcement officials soon noted that the possibility of terrorism in this case was excluded.

The 30-year-old driver is the "only suspect known to police" who was arrested at the scene, a police spokesman explained.

Photos show an SUV stopped on a street littered with garbage, surrounded by fast food trucks. This SUV has a severely damaged front end.

This is so shocking - said a festival security officer to the news website of the Canadian city.

She added that she saw "bodies everywhere."

Photos published by CBC show rescuers at the scene of the incident.

Reference

After South Asians and Chinese, the Filipino community is the third largest cultural group in British Columbia. According to Statistics Canada, more than 174,000 people in this community make up 3.5 percent of the province's total population.

Lapu-Lapu Day is named after an indigenous Philippine fighter who fought against Spanish colonization in the 16th century. Saturday's event was the second annual street celebration of the day in Vancouver.

We will remind

In Vancouver, at a street festival, where the Filipino community annually honors its national hero Lapu-Lapu, at about 20:00 (6 am Kyiv time), an unknown person rammed a crowd of people in an SUV.

