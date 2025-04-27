Tragedy in Vancouver: Driver crashes into crowd at festival, death toll rises to 9

$41.690.00
Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 15511 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 54030 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 59572 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 44534 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 102922 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 58877 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 49079 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50398 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 53659 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41770 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Russian command is transferring assault troops to motorcycles: ISW analysis

April 27, 02:01 AM • 13663 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced near Pokrovsk, the occupiers are pressing in 5 directions - Institute for the Study of War (maps)

April 27, 03:20 AM • 10731 views

South Korea reported accidental shooting towards North Korea at the border

April 27, 04:02 AM • 20576 views

India and Pakistan: Shooting continues on the line of control for the third night in a row

08:02 AM • 19243 views

Explosion in Iranian port: at least 25 dead, 800 injured

09:19 AM • 6976 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 102922 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 90861 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 120482 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 171140 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 331321 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 54030 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 34491 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 70683 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 62135 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 66060 views
Tragedy in Vancouver: Driver crashes into crowd at festival, death toll rises to 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

In Vancouver, a driver crashed into a crowd at the Lapu-Lapu Philippine Festival, killing 9 people. Police arrested a 30-year-old suspect and ruled out the possibility of a terrorist attack.

Tragedy in Vancouver: Driver crashes into crowd at festival, death toll rises to 9

According to updated data, nine people died after a driver drove into a crowd at a Philippine festival in Vancouver on Saturday. UNN reports with reference to AFP and CBC.

Details

At a Philippine street festival in Vancouver, western Canada, a driver drove into a crowd. According to updated data released by the police, 9 people were killed.

To date, we can confirm that nine people have died after a man drove into a crowd last night at the Lapu-Lapu Festival. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident

- the police announced on X

Canadian law enforcement officials soon noted that the possibility of terrorism in this case was excluded.

The 30-year-old driver is the "only suspect known to police" who was arrested at the scene, a police spokesman explained.

Photos show an SUV stopped on a street littered with garbage, surrounded by fast food trucks. This SUV has a severely damaged front end.

This is so shocking

- said a festival security officer to the news website of the Canadian city.

She added that she saw "bodies everywhere."

Photos published by CBC show rescuers at the scene of the incident.

Reference

After South Asians and Chinese, the Filipino community is the third largest cultural group in British Columbia. According to Statistics Canada, more than 174,000 people in this community make up 3.5 percent of the province's total population.

Lapu-Lapu Day is named after an indigenous Philippine fighter who fought against Spanish colonization in the 16th century. Saturday's event was the second annual street celebration of the day in Vancouver.

We will remind

In Vancouver, at a street festival, where the Filipino community annually honors its national hero Lapu-Lapu, at about 20:00 (6 am Kyiv time), an unknown person rammed a crowd of people in an SUV.

In Munich a car rammed into a crowd of people: what is known about the incident13.02.25, 12:20 • 35331 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Vancouver
Canada
