In Munich a car rammed into a crowd of people: what is known about the incident

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 7638 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51150 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75094 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106319 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76570 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117770 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101122 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113064 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116708 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153582 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110319 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89335 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56694 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86121 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46018 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106307 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117765 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153580 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144213 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176549 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46018 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86121 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134366 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136263 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164504 views
In Munich a car rammed into a crowd of people: what is known about the incident

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35191 views

At the intersection of Dachauer Straße and Seidlstraße, a car drove into a group of people, and there are victims. The driver was detained at the scene, and police are conducting a large-scale operation.

In Munich in southern Germany a car drove into a crowd, injuring several people, Munich police said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"A major police operation is currently underway in the Dachauer Straße/Seidlstraße area. At the scene, a car drove into a group of people. [Several people were injured," the Munich police said.

According to Bild, a Mini Cooper car crashed into participants in a demonstration of the Verdi trade union in the center of Munich, injuring at least 15 people.

Emergency services are working at the scene, and the victims are being taken to hospitals. According to media reports, shots could have been fired before the incident, but there is no official confirmation of this information yet.

The police said that police forces were working at the scene.

"We managed to detain the driver on the spot and he is not a threat," the police said.

The traffic around the scene of the incident is reportedly blocked. 

In London on New Year's Eve, a car drove into a crowd: two people were injured01.01.25, 09:28 • 26733 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
munichMunich
germanyGermany
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising