In Munich a car rammed into a crowd of people: what is known about the incident

In Munich in southern Germany a car drove into a crowd, injuring several people, Munich police said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"A major police operation is currently underway in the Dachauer Straße/Seidlstraße area. At the scene, a car drove into a group of people. [Several people were injured," the Munich police said.

According to Bild, a Mini Cooper car crashed into participants in a demonstration of the Verdi trade union in the center of Munich, injuring at least 15 people.

Emergency services are working at the scene, and the victims are being taken to hospitals. According to media reports, shots could have been fired before the incident, but there is no official confirmation of this information yet.

The police said that police forces were working at the scene.

"We managed to detain the driver on the spot and he is not a threat," the police said.

The traffic around the scene of the incident is reportedly blocked.

