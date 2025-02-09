Ukraine starts its performance at the Invictus Games 2025 with a victory in the first basketball match

On the opening day of the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada, Ukraine played its first match. It was a meeting with Colombia in a wheelchair basketball tournament, which ended in a victory for the Ukrainians. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In the first round of the wheelchair basketball qualifying match in Vancouver, our team met Colombia, and the match ended with a score of 12:6 in favor of the Ukrainians, - the statement said.

Team Ukraine: Viktor Dykyi, Arsen Ryaboshapko, Oleksandr Andrienko, Kostyantyn Kopelyuk, Ilya Gaiduk, Oleksiy Tyunin, Roman Poltavets, Valeriy Odaynyk, Denys Smolnikov, Anatoliy Birko, Yaroslav Sharkyi.

It is noted that the Ukrainians will play their next match in Group C today at 18:20 Kyiv time with the Afghanistan team TEAM UNCONQUERED 3. The semifinals will begin on February 10 at 1:45, the bronze medal match at 4:40, and the final at 6:10 (Kyiv time).

Also today, the Ukrainian national team will take part in wheelchair curling competitions.

Recall

The first winter Invictus Games have started in Vancouver and Whistler with 550 athletes from 25 countries. The Ukrainian team of 35 defenders will compete in 10 sports, including new winter disciplines.