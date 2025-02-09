Ukraine starts its performance at the Invictus Games 2025 with a victory in the first basketball match

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Actual
Ukraine starts its performance at the Invictus Games 2025 with a victory in the first basketball match

Ukraine starts its performance at the Invictus Games 2025 with a victory in the first basketball match

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31640 views

Ukraine's national team defeated Colombia 12-6 in the first wheelchair basketball match at the Invictus Games 2025 in Vancouver. The Ukrainians will play the next match against Afghanistan.

On the opening day of the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada, Ukraine played its first match. It was a meeting with Colombia in a wheelchair basketball tournament, which ended in a victory for the Ukrainians. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In the first round of the wheelchair basketball qualifying match in Vancouver, our team met Colombia, and the match ended with a score of 12:6 in favor of the Ukrainians,

- the statement said.

Team Ukraine: Viktor Dykyi, Arsen Ryaboshapko, Oleksandr Andrienko, Kostyantyn Kopelyuk, Ilya Gaiduk, Oleksiy Tyunin, Roman Poltavets, Valeriy Odaynyk, Denys Smolnikov, Anatoliy Birko, Yaroslav Sharkyi.

It is noted that the Ukrainians will play their next match in Group C today at 18:20 Kyiv time with the Afghanistan team TEAM UNCONQUERED 3. The semifinals will begin on February 10 at 1:45, the bronze medal match at 4:40, and the final at 6:10 (Kyiv time).

Also today, the Ukrainian national team will take part in wheelchair curling competitions.

Recall

The first winter Invictus Games have started in Vancouver and Whistler with 550 athletes from 25 countries. The Ukrainian team of 35 defenders will compete in 10 sports, including new winter disciplines.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Sports
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
colombiaColombia
vancouverVancouver
afghanistanAfghanistan
canadaCanada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising