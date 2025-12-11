Thousands of people in the US Pacific Northwest and Canada are preparing for evacuation due to catastrophic flooding

Reuters

Residents of the Pacific Northwest of the USA and Canada are preparing for record floods, as a powerful atmospheric front brought heavy rains that overflowed the region's rivers. In the USA, the National Weather Service warned of possible catastrophic floods in the states of Oregon and Washington, especially along the Skagit and Snohomish rivers. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

In Canada, major highways leading to Vancouver have already been closed due to floods, landslides, and an increased risk of avalanches. In this regard, thousands of people on both sides of the border have received evacuation orders, as authorities warned of new rains expected on Thursday.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson declared a statewide state of emergency on Wednesday, estimating that about 100,000 residents could soon receive evacuation orders. The emergency declaration states that continued precipitation, including snow in the mountains, will exacerbate flood conditions, which could also negatively impact supplies and transportation.

Skagit County, an important agricultural region north of Seattle, has already issued immediate evacuation orders for residents living near waterways. Emergency Management Director Robert Ezell said approximately 75,000 people would be evacuated from the low-lying areas of the Skagit River.

In the Canadian province of British Columbia, evacuation orders are in effect for the communities of Tulameen and Eastgate, as well as several other areas. The city of Abbotsford has announced the urgent evacuation of 371 properties. The entire region is suffering from torrential rains. Although the heaviest precipitation is expected to subside by noon on Thursday, water will continue to flow into the rivers. Another storm is forecast for Sunday.

