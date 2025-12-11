$42.280.10
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 10241 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 11881 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 14096 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 29904 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM • 20868 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 21322 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 28749 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 42858 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 37089 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 29904 views
Thousands of people in the US Pacific Northwest and Canada are preparing for evacuation due to catastrophic flooding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Residents of the US Pacific Northwest and Canada are preparing for evacuation due to catastrophic floods caused by a powerful atmospheric front. A state of emergency has been declared in the US, and major highways in Canada have already been closed due to floods and landslides.

Thousands of people in the US Pacific Northwest and Canada are preparing for evacuation due to catastrophic flooding
Reuters

Residents of the Pacific Northwest of the USA and Canada are preparing for record floods, as a powerful atmospheric front brought heavy rains that overflowed the region's rivers. In the USA, the National Weather Service warned of possible catastrophic floods in the states of Oregon and Washington, especially along the Skagit and Snohomish rivers. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

In Canada, major highways leading to Vancouver have already been closed due to floods, landslides, and an increased risk of avalanches. In this regard, thousands of people on both sides of the border have received evacuation orders, as authorities warned of new rains expected on Thursday.

Storm "Byron" hits Greece: schools closed, public services disrupted05.12.25, 10:43 • 4020 views

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson declared a statewide state of emergency on Wednesday, estimating that about 100,000 residents could soon receive evacuation orders. The emergency declaration states that continued precipitation, including snow in the mountains, will exacerbate flood conditions, which could also negatively impact supplies and transportation. 

Northeastern US hit by first major snowstorm of the season02.12.25, 22:00 • 9140 views

Skagit County, an important agricultural region north of Seattle, has already issued immediate evacuation orders for residents living near waterways. Emergency Management Director Robert Ezell said approximately 75,000 people would be evacuated from the low-lying areas of the Skagit River.

In the Canadian province of British Columbia, evacuation orders are in effect for the communities of Tulameen and Eastgate, as well as several other areas. The city of Abbotsford has announced the urgent evacuation of 371 properties. The entire region is suffering from torrential rains. Although the heaviest precipitation is expected to subside by noon on Thursday, water will continue to flow into the rivers. Another storm is forecast for Sunday.

Floods in Indonesia: over 900 dead, prisoners released from flooded prison due to lack of space in other prisons07.12.25, 09:45 • 4378 views

