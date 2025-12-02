Northeastern US hit by first major snowstorm of the season

Photo: AP

The first powerful snowstorm of the season hit the US Northeast, bringing up to 25 centimeters of snow and ice to New England, while the Midwest had just begun to recover from record November snowfalls that complicated post-Thanksgiving travel. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, as the Midwest, including the Great Lakes region, began to recover from the recent snowstorm, the Northeast took over the bad weather. The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for six New England states (Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, and New York).

Over 40 cars trapped in US due to heavy snowfall - NBC News

Meteorologist Andrew Orrison reported that the new storm brought not only snow (up to 25.4 cm) to the region, but also strong winds and ice, resulting in hundreds of flight delays.

This bad weather came just days after Chicago set a historic record: over 20 centimeters of snow fell at O'Hare International Airport last weekend. According to the weather service, this was the highest amount of snowfall in a single calendar day in November since 1951.

US Midwest braces for record snowfall and road chaos