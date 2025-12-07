$42.180.00
Floods in Indonesia: over 900 dead, prisoners released from flooded prison due to lack of space in other prisons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Over 900 people have died in Indonesia due to a massive flood caused by a cyclone, with hundreds missing. The natural disaster destroyed over 100,000 homes, and prisoners were released from a flooded prison.

Floods in Indonesia: over 900 dead, prisoners released from flooded prison due to lack of space in other prisons
Photo: Reuters

The death toll in Indonesia from massive flooding caused by a rare and powerful cyclone over the Strait of Malacca has exceeded 900, while hundreds are still missing. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Last week's natural disaster led to torrential rains, landslides, and destroyed over 100,000 homes in parts of the Southeast Asian country.

Relief efforts continue for communities in areas that remain cut off from the world, with some locations only accessible by air. This flood is one of a series of extreme weather events that have swept across Asia, where the total death toll in Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam is approaching 2,000.

Survivors in the worst-affected areas of Indonesia, such as Aceh Tamiang, describe villages completely washed away by raging torrents of water.

One of the victims, Fitriana, told the BBC's Indonesian service about how people sought refuge on the roofs of their homes. 

There were also those who survived on the roofs of their houses with their four-year-old children for three days without food and drink 

– the woman noted.

She added that about 90% of the houses in her village were destroyed, leaving 300 families homeless.

The regional governor told AFP news agency that rescue teams continue to search for bodies in mud that reaches "waist-deep." He emphasized the critical supply situation.

Many people need basic necessities. Many areas in remote parts of Aceh remain untouched. People are dying not from floods, but from hunger. That's how it is 

– the governor emphasized. 

Due to the threat of flooding of one of the prisons, Indonesian media reported the release of prisoners, as officials said they had nowhere else to send them. As of Sunday, land access to the cities of Sibolga and Central Tapanuli remains closed, and aid is only arriving by air and sea.

