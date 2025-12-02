Floods and landslides in Sumatra kill over 700 people

$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 26017 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 25464 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 19213 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 20436 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 53009 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 50483 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59668 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 50751 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 46242 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNNDecember 2, 07:31 AM • 22132 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - ReutersDecember 2, 09:30 AM • 21280 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideoDecember 2, 10:45 AM • 10850 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 10050 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 6846 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers04:58 PM • 776 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 7014 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 6288 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 10145 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 26019 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 39213 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 41426 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 97781 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 72524 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 88535 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Bild
ChatGPT

Floods and landslides in Sumatra kill over 700 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

On the Indonesian island of Sumatra, the death toll from large-scale floods and landslides has risen to 708 people. Authorities are working to restore infrastructure and deliver humanitarian aid.

Floods and landslides in Sumatra kill over 700 people

The death toll from massive floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has risen to 708, the disaster agency reported. Authorities are working to restore infrastructure and deliver humanitarian aid to hard-to-reach areas. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Previously, 753 deaths were reported, but the agency clarified the data without explaining the discrepancy. Experts and local officials point to deforestation as a factor that significantly exacerbated the consequences of the disaster.

Tropical storm death toll sharply rises in Southeast Asia: over 600 dead and millions affected30.11.25, 14:47 • 5086 views

Indonesian rescue teams are focused on clearing roads, repairing damaged infrastructure, and delivering aid by land, sea, and air. 

We really hope that we can speed up logistical distribution 

– said agency spokesman Abdul Muhari.

Devastating floods in Southeast Asia: Floods in Sumatra claimed over 300 lives: hundreds missing30.11.25, 05:05 • 4348 views

Stepan Haftko

