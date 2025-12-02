Floods and landslides in Sumatra kill over 700 people

The death toll from massive floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has risen to 708, the disaster agency reported. Authorities are working to restore infrastructure and deliver humanitarian aid to hard-to-reach areas. This is reported by UNN.

Previously, 753 deaths were reported, but the agency clarified the data without explaining the discrepancy. Experts and local officials point to deforestation as a factor that significantly exacerbated the consequences of the disaster.

Indonesian rescue teams are focused on clearing roads, repairing damaged infrastructure, and delivering aid by land, sea, and air.

We really hope that we can speed up logistical distribution – said agency spokesman Abdul Muhari.

