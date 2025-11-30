Devastating floods in Southeast Asia: Floods in Sumatra claimed over 300 lives: hundreds missing

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
November 29, 06:27 PM • 10582 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 18750 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 16915 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 17330 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 17529 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 14838 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 14766 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14017 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14633 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 15032 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2m/s
94%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Not only located in Ukraine: HUR detected networks of secure communication terminals of the Russian army in AfricaPhotoNovember 29, 05:32 PM • 4006 views
Russian strike on Kyiv on November 29: energy workers restored power to 420,000 familiesNovember 29, 05:47 PM • 5276 views
Not Tomahawk missiles: Witkoff offered Ukraine an alternative - WSJNovember 29, 06:02 PM • 6642 views
Attack on Kyiv region: three people remain in hospitals, 15 high-rise buildings and 72 private houses damagedPhotoNovember 29, 08:20 PM • 4256 views
Zelenskyy announced a candidate for the post of Minister of JusticeNovember 29, 08:38 PM • 3646 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 15777 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 66060 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 51942 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 59482 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 57954 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Mahmoud Abbas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Kyiv Oblast
Sweden
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 15777 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 35978 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 53689 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 73243 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 104941 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The New York Times
Social network
The Diplomat

Devastating floods in Southeast Asia: Floods in Sumatra claimed over 300 lives: hundreds missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The death toll from floods on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has exceeded 300 people, with another 279 considered missing. Hundreds of flood victims have also been reported in neighboring Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Devastating floods in Southeast Asia: Floods in Sumatra claimed over 300 lives: hundreds missing

The death toll from floods on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia has exceeded 300 people. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that at least 303 people have died as a result of devastating floods and landslides caused by a powerful cyclone, and at least 279 more people are currently considered missing.

We are trying to restore communication between North Tapanuli and Sibolga (in North Sumatra province), which has been completely cut off for the third day.

- reported the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency.

Meanwhile, according to Telesur, 145 people have died in neighboring Thailand due to floods, mostly in Songkhla province, where water levels have risen to three meters. In Sri Lanka, at least 123 people have died and more than 130 are missing.

Recall

In Indonesia, dozens of people have died as a result of floods that hit the country's westernmost island of Sumatra. Almost 80,000 people have been evacuated.

Sri Lanka faces one of its most devastating floods in years: at least 56 dead28.11.25, 09:47 • 4096 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Sri Lanka
Reuters
Thailand
Indonesia