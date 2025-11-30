Devastating floods in Southeast Asia: Floods in Sumatra claimed over 300 lives: hundreds missing

The death toll from floods on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia has exceeded 300 people. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that at least 303 people have died as a result of devastating floods and landslides caused by a powerful cyclone, and at least 279 more people are currently considered missing.

We are trying to restore communication between North Tapanuli and Sibolga (in North Sumatra province), which has been completely cut off for the third day. - reported the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency.

Meanwhile, according to Telesur, 145 people have died in neighboring Thailand due to floods, mostly in Songkhla province, where water levels have risen to three meters. In Sri Lanka, at least 123 people have died and more than 130 are missing.

Recall

In Indonesia, dozens of people have died as a result of floods that hit the country's westernmost island of Sumatra. Almost 80,000 people have been evacuated.

