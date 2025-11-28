Sri Lanka faces one of its most devastating floods in years: at least 56 dead

$42.190.11
06:58 AM
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of Ukraine
November 27, 10:24 PM
The Netherlands prepares a new plan for the return of Ukrainian refugees: what will change
November 27, 10:59 PM
Drone attacked military town in Chechnya: details
November 27, 11:31 PM
After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - Svyrydenko
November 28, 12:57 AM
Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicopters
November 28, 01:30 AM
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones
November 27, 03:30 PM
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl study
November 27, 01:38 PM
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
02:36 AM
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
November 27, 06:49 AM
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
November 25, 02:23 PM
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
November 25, 08:39 AM
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
November 24, 08:11 AM
Sri Lanka faces one of its most devastating floods in years: at least 56 dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

In Sri Lanka, at least 56 people have died and 21 are missing due to floods and landslides caused by heavy rains. The country is preparing for Cyclone Ditwa, which increases risks for low-lying areas, including the capital Colombo.

Sri Lanka faces one of its most devastating floods in years: at least 56 dead
x.com/dp_satish

At least 56 people have died and 21 are missing in Sri Lanka after floods and landslides caused by heavy rains this week. This is one of the most devastating natural disasters the country has faced in recent years, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

21 people died in the central tea-growing district of Badulla when a landslide struck their homes overnight, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said in a statement.

Videos posted on social media show houses being swept away by torrents of water crashing into towns, while most train services across the country have been cancelled.

Sri Lanka is preparing for even more severe weather conditions on Friday due to the movement of Cyclone Ditwa along the country's eastern coast.

Ditwa began as a deep depression off the east coast but then intensified into a cyclone. It is expected to hit India.

In Sri Lanka, river levels continue to rise, and the DMC has warned residents of low-lying areas to move to higher ground. The department has issued a red flood warning for low-lying areas of the Kelani River valley for the next 48 hours. The capital, Colombo, is in the risk zone.

More than 200 mm of rainfall is expected in some central and northern parts of the island on Friday, the Sri Lanka Meteorological Department said.

Key roads connecting provinces are closed, and the Department of Railways has announced the cancellation of all trains, except for a few major ones, from 06:00 local time on Friday.

The DMC reported that nearly 44,000 people have been affected by the extreme weather conditions. About 20,500 military personnel have been deployed to provide assistance and conduct rescue operations across the country.

In connection with this, exams for students taking advanced level exams, also known as A-level exams, have also been postponed.

Addition

Sri Lanka is currently in the monsoon season, but the island rarely experiences extreme weather events of such intensity. The worst flood in this century in Sri Lanka occurred in June 2003, when 254 people died and hundreds of thousands were forced to leave their homes.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Social network
Sri Lanka
India