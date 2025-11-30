$42.190.00
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressed
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - Zelenskyy
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
Tropical storm death toll sharply rises in Southeast Asia: over 600 dead and millions affected

Kyiv • UNN

Massive floods and landslides caused by a tropical storm in Southeast Asia have killed over 600 people and affected more than 4 million. The highest number of casualties was recorded in Indonesia (435), Thailand (170), and Malaysia (3), as well as 153 deaths in Sri Lanka.

Tropical storm death toll sharply rises in Southeast Asia: over 600 dead and millions affected
Photo: Reuters

The death toll from massive floods and landslides in three Southeast Asian countries has reached over 600 people, with more than 4 million affected in total. Rescue services continue their work, trying to reach isolated regions, despite the partial retreat of floodwaters. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

A rare tropical storm that formed in the Strait of Malacca brought a week of intense rains and destructive gusts of wind. Indonesia suffered the greatest losses – 435 dead, while Thailand confirmed 170 deaths, and Malaysia – three. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated, a significant portion of whom remain in temporary shelters.

Floods in Sumatra claim over 90 lives, 80,000 evacuated - Reuters28.11.25, 13:22 • 3344 views

According to official data, the disaster covered vast territories: almost 3 million affected in southern Thailand and 1.1 million in western Indonesia. Reports emphasize that on Sunday alone, the death toll in Indonesia sharply increased from 303 to 435 people, after new data arrived from Sumatra island, where landslides and floods destroyed entire settlements.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Separately, a tragedy is unfolding in Sri Lanka: 153 people have died there due to the cyclone, another 191 are missing, and more than half a million residents have been affected by the bad weather.

Death toll from floods and landslides in Sri Lanka rises to 12329.11.25, 10:28 • 4320 views

The situation in Thailand is also critical. The Ministry of Health reported 170 dead and over a hundred injured. The most affected province is Songkhla, where 131 deaths were recorded. In Hat Yai, 335 mm of precipitation fell on Friday – a record for 300 years.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

In Malaysia, about 18,700 people are still in evacuation centers. Although meteorologists have already canceled the tropical storm warning, the consequences of the bad weather remain extensive, and recovery could take weeks.

Devastating floods in Southeast Asia: Floods in Sumatra claimed over 300 lives: hundreds missing30.11.25, 05:05 • 3374 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Sri Lanka
Malaysia
Reuters
Thailand
Indonesia