Tropical storm death toll sharply rises in Southeast Asia: over 600 dead and millions affected

The death toll from massive floods and landslides in three Southeast Asian countries has reached over 600 people, with more than 4 million affected in total. Rescue services continue their work, trying to reach isolated regions, despite the partial retreat of floodwaters. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

A rare tropical storm that formed in the Strait of Malacca brought a week of intense rains and destructive gusts of wind. Indonesia suffered the greatest losses – 435 dead, while Thailand confirmed 170 deaths, and Malaysia – three. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated, a significant portion of whom remain in temporary shelters.

According to official data, the disaster covered vast territories: almost 3 million affected in southern Thailand and 1.1 million in western Indonesia. Reports emphasize that on Sunday alone, the death toll in Indonesia sharply increased from 303 to 435 people, after new data arrived from Sumatra island, where landslides and floods destroyed entire settlements.

Separately, a tragedy is unfolding in Sri Lanka: 153 people have died there due to the cyclone, another 191 are missing, and more than half a million residents have been affected by the bad weather.

The situation in Thailand is also critical. The Ministry of Health reported 170 dead and over a hundred injured. The most affected province is Songkhla, where 131 deaths were recorded. In Hat Yai, 335 mm of precipitation fell on Friday – a record for 300 years.

In Malaysia, about 18,700 people are still in evacuation centers. Although meteorologists have already canceled the tropical storm warning, the consequences of the bad weather remain extensive, and recovery could take weeks.

