07:54 AM
Death toll from floods and landslides in Sri Lanka rises to 123

Kyiv • UNN

 150 views

Cyclone 'Ditwa' caused torrential rains and floods in Sri Lanka, claiming the lives of 123 people, with another 130 still missing. 43,995 people have been displaced to welfare centers, and India has provided humanitarian aid.

Death toll from floods and landslides in Sri Lanka rises to 123
x.com/AzzamAmeen

Torrential rains and floods caused by Cyclone Ditwa have claimed the lives of 123 people across Sri Lanka, with another 130 people remaining missing. This is reported by AFP with reference to the Disaster Management Center, transmits UNN.

Details

"Torrential rains and floods caused by Cyclone Ditwa have so far claimed the lives of 123 people across Sri Lanka, with another 130 people remaining missing," the publication writes.

Rescue operations are ongoing, during which 43,995 people whose homes were destroyed by weeks of torrential rains have been relocated to state social welfare centers.

According to the Disaster Management Center, the weather system is moving away from the island towards neighboring India, but has already caused significant damage.

On Saturday, the flood situation in low-lying areas worsened, forcing authorities to issue evacuation orders for those living along the banks of the Kelani River, which flows into the Indian Ocean from Colombo.

"Rains have subsided in most parts of the country, including the capital, but some areas in the north of the island were still experiencing downpours due to the residual effects of Cyclone Ditwa. Officials said India urgently sent a plane with humanitarian aid for the affected on Saturday morning," the publication adds.

Recall

Earlier, at least 56 people were known to have died and 21 were missing due to floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Sri Lanka a week before the arrival of Cyclone Ditwa, which increased risks for low-lying areas, including the capital Colombo.

