Floods in Sumatra claim over 90 lives, 80,000 evacuated - Reuters

In Indonesia, 94 people have already died as a result of the recent flood that hit the country's westernmost island of Sumatra. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

The floods were caused by rains that hit Sumatra. As a result, at least 94 people died. Nearly 80,000 people have been evacuated, and about 80 people are still missing.

At the same time, in the western part of Sumatra, more than 100 people are still trapped in their homes.

Earlier, Indonesian officials reported that six people were missing. Rescuers had difficulty reaching the affected areas of North Sumatra province.

