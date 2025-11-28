Floods in Sumatra claim over 90 lives, 80,000 evacuated - Reuters

$42.190.11
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
09:41 AM • 5562 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 8718 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 16947 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
06:58 AM • 15937 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 15627 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 14094 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 11681 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staff
November 27, 06:30 PM • 29564 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 27315 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicopters
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - media
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underway
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender
Publications
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 16959 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underway
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
Floods in Sumatra claim over 90 lives, 80,000 evacuated - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

In Indonesia, 94 people have died and nearly 80,000 have been evacuated due to floods on the island of Sumatra. About 80 people are considered missing, and over 100 are trapped in their homes.

Floods in Sumatra claim over 90 lives, 80,000 evacuated - Reuters
Photo: pixabay

In Indonesia, 94 people have already died as a result of the recent flood that hit the country's westernmost island of Sumatra. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The floods were caused by rains that hit Sumatra. As a result, at least 94 people died. Nearly 80,000 people have been evacuated, and about 80 people are still missing.

At the same time, in the western part of Sumatra, more than 100 people are still trapped in their homes.

Additionally

Earlier, Indonesian officials reported that six people were missing. Rescuers had difficulty reaching the affected areas of North Sumatra province.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the death toll from the flood in southern Thailand reached at least 145 people.

UNN also reported that at least 56 people died and 21 went missing in Sri Lanka after floods and landslides caused by heavy rains this week.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Sri Lanka
Reuters
Thailand
Indonesia