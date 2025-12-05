$42.180.02
Over 1,500 victims of floods and landslides in Asia: people plead for urgent help - AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Catastrophic floods and landslides in Asia last week claimed the lives of over 1,500 people, with almost 900 more considered missing. Indonesia and Sri Lanka were the most affected, where rescue services are unable to cope with the scale of the destruction.

Over 1,500 victims of floods and landslides in Asia: people plead for urgent help - AP
Photo: AP

More than 1,500 people have died as a result of catastrophic floods and landslides that hit Asia last week. Rescue teams are racing against time, but survivors are pleading for urgent help, as the scale of destruction, especially in Indonesia and Sri Lanka, exceeds the capabilities of local rescuers. This is stated in an Associated Press article, writes UNN.

Details

Authorities have confirmed the deaths of 883 people in Indonesia, 486 in Sri Lanka, 185 in Thailand, and three in Malaysia. Nearly 900 people are still considered missing.

Many villages remain buried under mud, and vital communication routes have been destroyed. Some areas, such as the hardest-hit Aceh-Tamiang in Indonesia, are now only accessible by helicopter. More than 260,000 residents have left their homes.

Deadly landslide in Peru: Amazon River swallows two boats, at least 12 dead01.12.25, 21:54 • 3956 views

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

For many, survival depends on the speed of aid delivery, as clean water, sanitation, and shelter are top priorities.

Mariana, a resident whose house was destroyed, recalled the difficult conditions of survival.

The water kept rising, forcing us to flee. Even at higher elevations, it didn't stop. We panicked 

— the woman said in a comment to AP.

Floods and landslides in Sumatra kill over 700 people02.12.25, 19:09 • 3707 views

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Due to damaged pipes and contaminated wells, clean water has become a luxury. 

We drank floodwater, letting it settle and boiling it. The children drank it too 

— said a woman who became a widow due to the disaster.

Frustration among those affected is growing. Resident Hadi Aher, accusing local officials of corruption, expressed general dissatisfaction: "Why is there no public kitchen? We have nothing left."

Tropical storm death toll sharply rises in Southeast Asia: over 600 dead and millions affected30.11.25, 14:47 • 5197 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Peru
Sri Lanka
Associated Press
charity
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Asia