Deadly landslide in Peru: Amazon River swallows two boats, at least 12 dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

In Peru's Amazon region, a landslide swept two passenger boats into the river, causing 12 deaths and about 20 injuries. The incident occurred around 4:20 AM in the port area of Iparia on the Ucayali River.

Deadly landslide in Peru: Amazon River swallows two boats, at least 12 dead

A massive landslide occurred in the Peruvian Amazon region, sweeping two passenger boats into the river early in the morning, causing at least 12 deaths and about 20 injuries. The incident happened around 4:20 AM in the port area of Iparia on the Ucayali River – more than 400 kilometers from Lima. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the local health department Dires Ucayali, two people are still considered missing. National police and Peruvian Navy units were promptly dispatched to the scene, arriving by helicopter to conduct rescue operations.

In Vietnam, 90 deaths have already been confirmed due to catastrophic floods and landslides – media23.11.25, 20:41 • 5932 views

One of the boats, Rapido Oriente, sank completely. The other – Deo Rigo – sustained significant damage. According to the state agency Andina, "Deo Rigo" arrived from a neighboring indigenous community and was docked in Iparia when the sudden landslide occurred.

Among the passengers were doctors and teachers traveling to other settlements along the river. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities are clarifying the final number of casualties.

Tropical storm death toll sharply rises in Southeast Asia: over 600 dead and millions affected30.11.25, 14:47 • 4974 views

Stepan Haftko

