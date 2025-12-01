Deadly landslide in Peru: Amazon River swallows two boats, at least 12 dead

A massive landslide occurred in the Peruvian Amazon region, sweeping two passenger boats into the river early in the morning, causing at least 12 deaths and about 20 injuries. The incident happened around 4:20 AM in the port area of Iparia on the Ucayali River – more than 400 kilometers from Lima. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

According to the local health department Dires Ucayali, two people are still considered missing. National police and Peruvian Navy units were promptly dispatched to the scene, arriving by helicopter to conduct rescue operations.

One of the boats, Rapido Oriente, sank completely. The other – Deo Rigo – sustained significant damage. According to the state agency Andina, "Deo Rigo" arrived from a neighboring indigenous community and was docked in Iparia when the sudden landslide occurred.

Among the passengers were doctors and teachers traveling to other settlements along the river. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities are clarifying the final number of casualties.

