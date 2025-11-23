In Vietnam, 90 deaths have already been confirmed due to catastrophic floods and landslides – media

$42.150.00
05:09 PM • 8110 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
05:04 PM • 12498 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
05:00 PM • 10766 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
04:43 PM • 11419 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
02:50 PM • 12724 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
02:06 PM • 13059 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
November 23, 12:25 PM • 13891 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 30506 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 44144 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 67420 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
Publications
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 30507 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekend
November 21, 06:00 PM • 101750 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipes
November 21, 05:13 PM • 73288 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 78398 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
November 21, 11:38 AM • 85069 views
In Vietnam, 90 deaths have already been confirmed due to catastrophic floods and landslides – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 880 views

In the central regions of Vietnam, 90 people have died due to powerful floods and landslides caused by heavy rains. The disaster caused significant damage to areas already affected by record rainfall and Typhoon Kalmaegi.

In Vietnam, 90 deaths have already been confirmed due to catastrophic floods and landslides – media
Photo: AP

At least 90 people have fallen victim to powerful floods and landslides in central Vietnam, caused by heavy rains earlier this week. This was reported by state media, citing the national disaster prevention agency, writes UNN.

Details

According to authorities, the disaster caused serious damage to areas that had already been affected by record rainfall and Typhoon Kalmaegi several weeks ago. Heavy rains destroyed sections of major highways in the Central Highlands, flooded roads and railways, leaving thousands of people cut off from the world.

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Vietnam remains one of the most flood-vulnerable countries in the world – almost half of its population lives in high-risk areas. Scientists warn that global warming is intensifying tropical storms in Southeast Asia, making such disasters more frequent and destructive.

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Recall

It was previously reported that in Vietnam, as a result of incessant rains and floods that have lasted for more than a week, at least 41 people died, and more than 52,000 homes were flooded.

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Vietnam