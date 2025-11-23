In Vietnam, 90 deaths have already been confirmed due to catastrophic floods and landslides – media

Photo: AP

At least 90 people have fallen victim to powerful floods and landslides in central Vietnam, caused by heavy rains earlier this week. This was reported by state media, citing the national disaster prevention agency, writes UNN.

Details

According to authorities, the disaster caused serious damage to areas that had already been affected by record rainfall and Typhoon Kalmaegi several weeks ago. Heavy rains destroyed sections of major highways in the Central Highlands, flooded roads and railways, leaving thousands of people cut off from the world.

Vietnam remains one of the most flood-vulnerable countries in the world – almost half of its population lives in high-risk areas. Scientists warn that global warming is intensifying tropical storms in Southeast Asia, making such disasters more frequent and destructive.

Recall

It was previously reported that in Vietnam, as a result of incessant rains and floods that have lasted for more than a week, at least 41 people died, and more than 52,000 homes were flooded.