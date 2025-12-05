Storm "Byron" hits Greece: schools closed, public services disrupted
On Friday, December 5, Greece was hit by storm "Byron", leading to school closures, significant flooding, and disruptions to public services. Heavy rains were observed in Attica, Peloponnese, Crete, and other regions, and the Athens-Corinth highway was closed due to flooding.
Details
Since morning, heavy rains have hit Attica, the southern and eastern parts of the Peloponnese, Crete, the eastern part of Central Greece, Evia, the Sporades, the eastern part of Thessaly, central Macedonia, and the islands of the eastern and northern Aegean Sea.
Flash floods were reported in several areas, including Mandra, Alimos, and Keratsini. The Athens-Corinth National Highway was closed between Elefsina and Corinth due to flooding.
In the Attica regions, all primary and secondary schools were ordered to close on Friday. The Greek Ministry of Interior stated that civil servants unable to reach their workplaces due to the storm would be considered legally absent and urged commuters to travel only "under safe conditions."
