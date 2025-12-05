Storm "Byron" hits Greece: schools closed, public services disrupted

$42.180.02
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 18313 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 29700 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy
December 4, 04:56 PM • 26637 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 45007 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
December 4, 12:31 PM • 30583 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 47306 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 23788 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 22944 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 23085 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Fakes about "dangerous Ukrainian food" in Poland are spreading on social media - Center for Countering Disinformation
Ukraine on the verge of demographic collapse: population to shrink to 25 million by 2051 - Reuters
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeks
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goals
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the world
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 45016 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 47312 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperable
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
Storm "Byron" hits Greece: schools closed, public services disrupted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

On Friday, December 5, Greece was hit by storm "Byron", leading to school closures, significant flooding, and disruptions to public services. Heavy rains were observed in Attica, Peloponnese, Crete, and other regions, and the Athens-Corinth highway was closed due to flooding.

Storm "Byron" hits Greece: schools closed, public services disrupted
Photo: pixabay

On Friday, December 5, a powerful storm named Byron hit Greece. This led to school closures, widespread flooding, and disruption of public services. This is reported by UNN with reference to ekathimerini.com.

Details

Since morning, heavy rains have hit Attica, the southern and eastern parts of the Peloponnese, Crete, the eastern part of Central Greece, Evia, the Sporades, the eastern part of Thessaly, central Macedonia, and the islands of the eastern and northern Aegean Sea.

Flash floods were reported in several areas, including Mandra, Alimos, and Keratsini. The Athens-Corinth National Highway was closed between Elefsina and Corinth due to flooding.

In the Attica regions, all primary and secondary schools were ordered to close on Friday. The Greek Ministry of Interior stated that civil servants unable to reach their workplaces due to the storm would be considered legally absent and urged commuters to travel only "under safe conditions."

Northeastern US hit by first major snowstorm of the season

Yevhen Ustimenko

Hurricane in the USA
Athens
Greece