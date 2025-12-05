Storm "Byron" hits Greece: schools closed, public services disrupted

Photo: pixabay

On Friday, December 5, a powerful storm named Byron hit Greece. This led to school closures, widespread flooding, and disruption of public services. This is reported by UNN with reference to ekathimerini.com.

Details

Since morning, heavy rains have hit Attica, the southern and eastern parts of the Peloponnese, Crete, the eastern part of Central Greece, Evia, the Sporades, the eastern part of Thessaly, central Macedonia, and the islands of the eastern and northern Aegean Sea.

Flash floods were reported in several areas, including Mandra, Alimos, and Keratsini. The Athens-Corinth National Highway was closed between Elefsina and Corinth due to flooding.

In the Attica regions, all primary and secondary schools were ordered to close on Friday. The Greek Ministry of Interior stated that civil servants unable to reach their workplaces due to the storm would be considered legally absent and urged commuters to travel only "under safe conditions."

