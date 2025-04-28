Tragedy in Vancouver: 30-year-old man charged with killing 11 people at Filipino festival

Canadian prosecutors have charged a 30-year-old Vancouver resident with killing at least 11 people between the ages of 5 and 65 and injuring dozens after he drove an SUV into a crowd at a Filipino community festival in the western Canadian city, police said Sunday, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The man, Kai-Ji Adam Lo, has been charged by British Columbia prosecutors with eight counts of second-degree murder, and "further charges are expected," according to a post on X by Vancouver police.

Lo appeared in court on Sunday, hours after police arrested him at the scene of the incident on Saturday evening. Court documents reviewed by Reuters did not show a plea.

Authorities described Lo as having a "significant history" of interactions with authorities related to mental health. They stated that there is no evidence of terrorism.

"This is the darkest day in our city's history," Vancouver Police Acting Chief Steve Rai told reporters at a press conference on Sunday.

Addition

Police reported that two dozen people were injured, some critically, and warned that the death toll could rise in the coming days and weeks. As of Sunday afternoon, Rai said he did not believe there were any ongoing threats to the community.

The attack on Saturday evening occurred two days before the federal elections in Canada on Monday.

Tragedy in Vancouver: Death toll at festival rises to 11