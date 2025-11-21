In Canada, a bear attacked schoolchildren and teachers during a walk, injuring 11 people

In Bella Coola, British Columbia, a grizzly bear attacked a group of schoolchildren and teachers while they were walking on a trail, injuring 11 people, two of whom sustained serious injuries. Police and conservation officers arrived at the scene, and the school temporarily closed to provide assistance to the victims. This was reported by the Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

The attack occurred late Thursday evening in Bella Coola, 700 km northwest of Vancouver. It is noted that the "aggressive bear" is still at large, and police and conservation officers are working at the scene.

Officers are armed. Stay indoors and off the road - said the First Nation's message on social media.

Two people sustained critical injuries and two others serious injuries, said emergency medical services spokesman Brian Thwaites. Others were treated at the scene.

Veronica Schooner, the mother of one of the children, said that many people tried to stop the bear, but one of the teachers took the most blows and was evacuated by helicopter from the scene.

Schooner's 10-year-old son, Alvarez, was so close to the bear that he even felt its fur, his mother said.

"The bear ran very close to him, but was actually hunting someone else," the mother added.

She said some children were affected by tear gas while teachers tried to fight off the bear.

Acwsalcta Private School, operated by Nuxalk in Bella Coola, announced on Facebook that there would be no classes on Friday and that students would be provided with psychological support.

