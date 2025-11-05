ukenru
Publications
Exclusives
Japan deploys troops to fight bears for the first time in decades

Kyiv • UNN

 • 938 views

In Japan, the government has deployed the Self-Defense Forces to combat bears after 12 deaths. The military is catching animals in Akita Prefecture, where bear sightings have increased sixfold.

Japan deploys troops to fight bears for the first time in decades

In northern Japan, the government has deployed troops for the first time in decades to combat wild animals – the Self-Defense Forces have launched an operation to capture bears in Akita Prefecture after an unprecedented increase in attacks, which have killed 12 people. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The military arrived in the mountainous city of Kazuno, where bear sightings have increased sixfold in recent weeks, exceeding 8,000 incidents. Residents were urged to avoid forests and stay indoors after dark.

Even if it's only temporary help, the SDF (Self-Defense Forces – ed.) is a great relief. I used to think that bears always run away when they hear noise, but now they really come at you. They are truly terrifying animals.

– said Yasuhiro Kitakata, head of the city's bear control department.

According to official data, more than 100 bear attacks have occurred nationwide this year, most of them in Akita and Iwate prefectures.

City residents feel danger every day. This has affected how people live their lives, forcing them to stop going out or cancel events.

– emphasized Kazuno Mayor Shinji Sasamoto, greeting the soldiers who arrived in trucks and jeeps, armed with shields and bear spray.

Soldiers set up steel traps, which are then checked and transported for culling by trained hunters. After Kazuno, troops will be sent to the neighboring towns of Odate and Kitaakita.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Environmentalists attribute the attacks to climate change, a lack of natural food, and a decrease in the number of hunters in rural areas. Bears, searching for food, enter cities – attacking shoppers in supermarkets, tourists near UNESCO sites, and workers at hot spring resorts.

The biggest escalation is expected in November, when the animals are actively looking for food before winter hibernation.

Stepan Haftko

