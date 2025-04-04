Japan Self-Defense Forces

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1878 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10367 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53402 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194131 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112449 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373409 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299186 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212107 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243311 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254675 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 120333 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117022 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46654 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60526 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113941 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 114802 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 194139 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 373419 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246091 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299193 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9534 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33675 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61130 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47251 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117606 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Japan Self-Defense Forces

News by theme

Japanese airport suspends flights due to explosion on runway

An explosion has occurred at Japan's Miyazaki Airport, destroying the taxiway. All flights have been canceled, the runway is closed, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

News of the World • October 2, 07:15 AM • 15098 views

Japan's government has changed, Shigeru Ishiba is the new prime minister

The leader of the ruling party, Shigeru Ishiba, has been appointed the 102nd Prime Minister of Japan after the resignation of the previous government of Fumio Kishida. Ishiba promised to continue their economic policy and to schedule parliamentary elections for October 27.

News of the World • October 1, 09:44 AM • 12732 views

Voloshyn: Occupants are preparing for assault actions in Zaporizhzhia sector

In the vicinity of Pryiutne, the occupants are gathering personnel for assault operations. Offensive operations involving buggies and air strikes are conducted daily in the Orikhivsk sector.

War • September 30, 03:58 PM • 16969 views

Japan sends a warship through the Taiwan Strait for the first time

The Japanese warship JS Sazanami has sailed through the Taiwan Strait between Taiwan and China for the first time. This is a significant step by Japan, which had previously avoided such actions in order not to irritate China.

News of the World • September 26, 06:52 AM • 18564 views

Japanese fighter jet intercepts Russian military aircraft and fires flares

A Russian Il-38 violated Japanese airspace three times on September 23. In response, Japanese fighter jets used flares for the first time, and Tokyo lodged a strong protest with the Russian government.

News of the World • September 23, 03:33 PM • 18080 views

Japan's top military commanders reprimanded for mishandling classified information

In Japan, more than 200 defense officials, including top military commanders, were disciplined for mishandling classified information and other incidents.

News of the World • July 12, 09:03 AM • 15640 views

Pletenchuk: Enemy concentrated main efforts on Kherson direction, no Russian troops in Robotyn

The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the Kherson sector, in particular in Krynky, where nine attacks took place yesterday. It is more or less quiet in Robotyn, and there are no Russians in the town.

War • May 23, 07:15 AM • 24199 views

Planning of Sea Breeze exercises is being coordinated at the conference in Britain-Pletenchuk

The conference in the UK discusses the planning of Joint International exercises Sea Breeze with a focus on mine clearance with the participation of Ukrainian Mine Action ships stationed in Scotland.

Politics • May 21, 01:38 PM • 13458 views

Russia may have lost its last cruise missile carrier in Crimea

Russia may have lost its last Cyclone cruise missile carrier ship in Crimea, leaving only less strategically important military units there.

War • May 20, 07:30 AM • 28167 views

In the morning, the occupants intensified their efforts in the areas of Staromayorske, Krynky and Robotyne

This morning, Russian occupants intensified their activities in the areas of Staromayorske, Krynky and Robotyne, but Ukrainian troops did not lose ground.

War • May 14, 06:24 AM • 20547 views

The enemy did not conduct a single assault on Krynky over the past day: Ukrainian Armed Forces give the reason

The enemy did not conduct any attacks in the Krynok area of Kherson region yesterday, possibly due to increased pressure in the Orikhivsk sector, where 19 attacks took place.

War • May 13, 07:34 AM • 52563 views

Russia continues to put pressure in the area of Staromayorskoye

Russian troops continue to put pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of Staromayorske in Donetsk region, making 13 out of 22 assault attempts.

War • May 12, 09:58 AM • 29622 views

Pletenchuk on the situation in the south: "remains stable"

In the south of Ukraine, the situation remains stable: 14 hostile attacks took place, mostly in Zaporizhzhia, while no enemy ships were spotted in the Black Sea.

War • May 11, 06:58 AM • 30372 views

China wants to be able to invade Taiwan by 2027 - US admiral

US Admiral John Aquilino believes that China wants to be able to invade Taiwan by 2027 based on President Xi Jinping's directive to the military.

News of the World • April 24, 09:01 AM • 19149 views

russians hit Kirovohrad region with ballistic missiles - Southern Defense Forces

russian occupation forces have launched a ballistic missile attack on the Kirovohrad region of Ukraine. There were no preliminary casualties, emergency services are working at the site of the hit and assessing the consequences of the strike.

War • April 15, 04:32 PM • 47575 views

Air Defense Forces repelled drone attacks, but not without enemy hits - Humeniuk

The air defense forces worked effectively against drone attacks at night, but there were still several enemy hits in the open area, the consequences of which are being investigated, said Natalia Humeniuk.

War • April 11, 04:18 AM • 26229 views

Missile attack in Odesa region: Russians hit gas station, 4-year-old girl among injured

A 4-year-old girl sustained a shrapnel wound to her back and contusion as a result of a Russian missile attack on Odesa district, which killed 4 people, including a child, and injured 14 others.

War • April 10, 07:08 PM • 30560 views

Occupants fired missiles at Odesa region, there are hits

Russian troops fired missiles at Odesa region, hitting an infrastructure facility, despite the fact that air defense shot down two missiles.

War • April 9, 08:18 PM • 104450 views

Shahid's fragments damage power line in Odesa region

During a nighttime alert, the air defense forces destroyed 20 drones over several regions, the wreckage of which damaged a private yard and cut a power line in Odesa district.

War • April 9, 04:40 AM • 32469 views

Southern defense forces eliminated 111 occupants and destroyed 40 pieces of weapons and military equipment over the course of a day

Over the last day in the Orikhiv and Kherson sectors, the Joint Forces eliminated 111 occupants and destroyed 40 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems and drones.

War • April 4, 01:42 PM • 42060 views

Occupants attacked Kherson and Mykolaiv regions with various types of missiles. The Defense Forces provided details

The enemy shelled Kherson and Mykolaiv regions with missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles in Kherson and guided missiles in Mykolaiv, damaging infrastructure but causing no casualties.

War • March 30, 07:20 PM • 36375 views

Over the past day, the Southern Defense Forces eliminated 112 invaders and destroyed 27 pieces of weapons and military equipment

Over the past day, the Southern Defense Forces destroyed 112 occupants and eliminated 27 units of weapons and military equipment, including 8 artillery systems, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, 15 armored vehicles and 2 radar stations in the Orikhivsk and Kherson sectors.

War • March 25, 01:59 PM • 26408 views

russian troops twice unsuccessfully stormed the bridgehead of Ukrainian troops in Krynky - Southern Defense Forces

In the area of responsibility of the "South" operational and tactical group, the enemy made unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions near Krynky and Robotyne, suffered losses and retreated.

War • March 24, 01:00 PM • 51353 views

Zaporizhzhia intensifies air defense amid warnings of drone attacks

Air defense systems are operating in Zaporizhzhia region in response to a reported drone attack, the Southern Defense Command reports.

War • March 23, 03:16 AM • 48895 views

Two enemy reconnaissance drones destroyed in Odesa region

Two Russian reconnaissance drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces in Odesa region on March 20, 2023.

War • March 20, 03:48 PM • 22139 views

Combat work is underway in Odesa region - Southern Defense Forces

Combat operations are underway in Odesa region with air defense systems involving drones from the Black Sea, the Southern Defense Command reports.

War • March 16, 10:00 PM • 37489 views

Military helicopter crashes in Japan

A military helicopter of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces crashes in Oita Prefecture, no local residents were injured.

Society • March 15, 03:26 AM • 27937 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate fifty occupants on Dnipro left bank yesterday - Southern Defense Forces

Over the last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 52 Russian occupants, 2 self-propelled artillery systems, 6 cannons, 5 unmanned aerial vehicles, 22 vehicles, 1 boat and 2 generators on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

War • March 9, 01:04 PM • 34257 views

Enemy attacked Kherson region twice in 24 hours from air, dropping guided bombs and missiles - Southern Defense Forces

The Defense Forces reported that the enemy carried out 2 air strikes using guided and unguided munitions, launched 47 drones, including 1 attack UAV, dropped 30 bombs from various UAVs, and used artillery 5 times, hitting several settlements, killing 1 civilian and injuring 5.

War • February 10, 02:26 PM • 36773 views

On the left bank of the Kherson region, the Defense Forces destroyed more than fifty occupants and an enemy drone control center.

Ukrainian troops destroyed more than 50 Russian soldiers and a drone control center in Kherson region.

War • February 4, 02:35 PM • 39423 views