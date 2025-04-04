An explosion has occurred at Japan's Miyazaki Airport, destroying the taxiway. All flights have been canceled, the runway is closed, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.
The leader of the ruling party, Shigeru Ishiba, has been appointed the 102nd Prime Minister of Japan after the resignation of the previous government of Fumio Kishida. Ishiba promised to continue their economic policy and to schedule parliamentary elections for October 27.
In the vicinity of Pryiutne, the occupants are gathering personnel for assault operations. Offensive operations involving buggies and air strikes are conducted daily in the Orikhivsk sector.
The Japanese warship JS Sazanami has sailed through the Taiwan Strait between Taiwan and China for the first time. This is a significant step by Japan, which had previously avoided such actions in order not to irritate China.
A Russian Il-38 violated Japanese airspace three times on September 23. In response, Japanese fighter jets used flares for the first time, and Tokyo lodged a strong protest with the Russian government.
In Japan, more than 200 defense officials, including top military commanders, were disciplined for mishandling classified information and other incidents.
The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the Kherson sector, in particular in Krynky, where nine attacks took place yesterday. It is more or less quiet in Robotyn, and there are no Russians in the town.
The conference in the UK discusses the planning of Joint International exercises Sea Breeze with a focus on mine clearance with the participation of Ukrainian Mine Action ships stationed in Scotland.
Russia may have lost its last Cyclone cruise missile carrier ship in Crimea, leaving only less strategically important military units there.
This morning, Russian occupants intensified their activities in the areas of Staromayorske, Krynky and Robotyne, but Ukrainian troops did not lose ground.
The enemy did not conduct any attacks in the Krynok area of Kherson region yesterday, possibly due to increased pressure in the Orikhivsk sector, where 19 attacks took place.
Russian troops continue to put pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of Staromayorske in Donetsk region, making 13 out of 22 assault attempts.
In the south of Ukraine, the situation remains stable: 14 hostile attacks took place, mostly in Zaporizhzhia, while no enemy ships were spotted in the Black Sea.
US Admiral John Aquilino believes that China wants to be able to invade Taiwan by 2027 based on President Xi Jinping's directive to the military.
russian occupation forces have launched a ballistic missile attack on the Kirovohrad region of Ukraine. There were no preliminary casualties, emergency services are working at the site of the hit and assessing the consequences of the strike.
The air defense forces worked effectively against drone attacks at night, but there were still several enemy hits in the open area, the consequences of which are being investigated, said Natalia Humeniuk.
A 4-year-old girl sustained a shrapnel wound to her back and contusion as a result of a Russian missile attack on Odesa district, which killed 4 people, including a child, and injured 14 others.
Russian troops fired missiles at Odesa region, hitting an infrastructure facility, despite the fact that air defense shot down two missiles.
During a nighttime alert, the air defense forces destroyed 20 drones over several regions, the wreckage of which damaged a private yard and cut a power line in Odesa district.
Over the last day in the Orikhiv and Kherson sectors, the Joint Forces eliminated 111 occupants and destroyed 40 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems and drones.
The enemy shelled Kherson and Mykolaiv regions with missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles in Kherson and guided missiles in Mykolaiv, damaging infrastructure but causing no casualties.
Over the past day, the Southern Defense Forces destroyed 112 occupants and eliminated 27 units of weapons and military equipment, including 8 artillery systems, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, 15 armored vehicles and 2 radar stations in the Orikhivsk and Kherson sectors.
In the area of responsibility of the "South" operational and tactical group, the enemy made unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions near Krynky and Robotyne, suffered losses and retreated.
Air defense systems are operating in Zaporizhzhia region in response to a reported drone attack, the Southern Defense Command reports.
Two Russian reconnaissance drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces in Odesa region on March 20, 2023.
Combat operations are underway in Odesa region with air defense systems involving drones from the Black Sea, the Southern Defense Command reports.
A military helicopter of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces crashes in Oita Prefecture, no local residents were injured.
Over the last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 52 Russian occupants, 2 self-propelled artillery systems, 6 cannons, 5 unmanned aerial vehicles, 22 vehicles, 1 boat and 2 generators on the left bank of the Dnipro River.
The Defense Forces reported that the enemy carried out 2 air strikes using guided and unguided munitions, launched 47 drones, including 1 attack UAV, dropped 30 bombs from various UAVs, and used artillery 5 times, hitting several settlements, killing 1 civilian and injuring 5.
Ukrainian troops destroyed more than 50 Russian soldiers and a drone control center in Kherson region.