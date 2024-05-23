Pletenchuk: Enemy concentrated main efforts on Kherson direction, no Russian troops in Robotyn

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 12511 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 88134 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141729 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146670 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241384 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172339 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163978 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220650 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112979 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Pletenchuk: Enemy concentrated main efforts on Kherson direction, no Russian troops in Robotyn

Pletenchuk: Enemy concentrated main efforts on Kherson direction, no Russian troops in Robotyn

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24177 views

The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the Kherson sector, in particular in Krynky, where nine attacks took place yesterday. It is more or less quiet in Robotyn, and there are no Russians in the town.

The occupants concentrated their main efforts in the Kherson sector, namely in Krynky, where nine attacks took place yesterday. In the Staromayorsk sector, the occupants made only one attack. It is more or less quiet in Robotyn, there are no Russians in the village. This was announced on Thursday by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

"As we can see, the enemy has concentrated its main efforts on the Kherson direction. There were 9 attempts to storm Krynky yesterday. There was only one attack on Staromayorsk. They have temporarily forgotten about Robotyne. They have already taken it 4 times in their publics, so there is no point in storming it, because then everyone will ask what you are storming. That's why it's more or less quiet there now, but there are no Russians in the settlement itself. The combat work is ongoing, they are getting a decent response, suffering losses, and we have not had any success in our direction," Pletenchuk said.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia lost 1,330 personnel, 11 tanks, 27 armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 1 aircraft and 45 unmanned aerial vehicles in one day.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
