Pletenchuk: Enemy concentrated main efforts on Kherson direction, no Russian troops in Robotyn

The occupants concentrated their main efforts in the Kherson sector, namely in Krynky, where nine attacks took place yesterday. In the Staromayorsk sector, the occupants made only one attack. It is more or less quiet in Robotyn, there are no Russians in the village. This was announced on Thursday by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

"As we can see, the enemy has concentrated its main efforts on the Kherson direction. There were 9 attempts to storm Krynky yesterday. There was only one attack on Staromayorsk. They have temporarily forgotten about Robotyne. They have already taken it 4 times in their publics, so there is no point in storming it, because then everyone will ask what you are storming. That's why it's more or less quiet there now, but there are no Russians in the settlement itself. The combat work is ongoing, they are getting a decent response, suffering losses, and we have not had any success in our direction," Pletenchuk said.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia lost 1,330 personnel, 11 tanks, 27 armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 1 aircraft and 45 unmanned aerial vehicles in one day.