Planning of Sea Breeze exercises is being coordinated at the conference in Britain-Pletenchuk

At the conference in the UK, another planning conference is being held regarding joint, international exercises as part of the Sea Breeze exercise Series . The main topic will be mine action.

This was announced by the speaker of the Southern Defense Forces Dmitry Pletenchuk on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Another planning conference on joint, international exercises is being held as part of the sea Breeze series exercises scheduled for this year. We are currently discussing the details. This operation will be quite diverse, but the main topic will continue to Be Mine Action Pletenchuk said.

He noted that there are Ukrainian relevant Mine Action ships in Scotland, and it is with the use of these units that future exercises will be worked out. Pletenchuk added that in addition to the elements of mine action, there will be other elements, appropriate measures are just being planned.

Over time, I think we will be able to show the progress of these exercises. In principle, the training is International and participants from different countries of the world take part in it Pletenchuk said.

In 2023, Ukrainian military divers exchanged experience with international partners during the sea Breeze 23.3 exercise, which takes place in the Black Sea and the Danube Delta from September 11 to 15.