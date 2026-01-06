Powerful earthquake in Japan: 6.2 magnitude tremors recorded in Shimane Prefecture

$42.290.12
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 10667 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 31592 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 58720 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 35779 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 38894 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 42202 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 103745 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 70671 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 95819 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 99889 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Don't play games with President Trump: US State Department addresses Russia and IranJanuary 5, 07:20 PM • 6106 views
Emergency power outages on the left bank of Kyiv have been canceledJanuary 5, 07:26 PM • 3406 views
Syrskyi revealed details of troop training: increased instructor staff and changed programJanuary 5, 08:00 PM • 2872 views
German Chancellor Merz warns of humanitarian energy crisis in UkraineJanuary 5, 08:16 PM • 2558 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 6760 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 16080 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 58707 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 40518 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 103740 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 161586 views
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Pete Hegseth
J. D. Vance
Musician
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
China
New York City
UNN Lite
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 6786 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 56565 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 50981 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 47502 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 55599 views
Technology
Social network
Gold
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
S-400 missile system

Powerful earthquake in Japan: 6.2 magnitude tremors recorded in Shimane Prefecture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Western Japan was shaken by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake, with its epicenter in Shimane Prefecture. Four people were hospitalized with minor injuries, and there was no tsunami threat.

Powerful earthquake in Japan: 6.2 magnitude tremors recorded in Shimane Prefecture

On Tuesday morning, January 6, 2026, a series of powerful earthquakes shook western Japan. The strongest tremor, with a magnitude of 6.2, occurred at 10:18 local time, but there was no tsunami threat. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the epicenter was located in the eastern part of Shimane Prefecture at a depth of only 10 kilometers. The strongest tremors were felt by residents of Matsue, Yasugi, and Sakaiminato (Tottori Prefecture), where the intensity reached 5+ on the Japanese scale.

An earthquake was recorded in the Black Sea basin: tremors were felt by residents of Sochi04.01.26, 15:20 • 8940 views

Over the next hour, the region recorded several more aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from 4.5 to 5.4.

Consequences and infrastructure status

Despite the significant strength of the earthquake, large-scale destruction was avoided.

  • Casualties: According to preliminary data from NHK, four people were hospitalized with minor injuries.
    • Nuclear power: The operator of the Shimane Nuclear Power Plant, Chugoku Electric Power, reported that no abnormalities were detected in the plant's operation.
      • Transport: Due to an automatic power outage, Shinkansen bullet train services between Okayama and Hiroshima stations were temporarily suspended. Rail service was fully restored by 1:00 PM.

        Government reaction

        The Japan Self-Defense Forces used aircraft to assess the damage from the air. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara confirmed that the government has the situation under control and urged citizens to be vigilant due to possible aftershocks throughout the week. 

        Earthquake in Mexico: many dead and injured03.01.26, 06:32 • 19956 views

        Stepan Haftko

        News of the WorldWeather and environment
