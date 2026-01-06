Powerful earthquake in Japan: 6.2 magnitude tremors recorded in Shimane Prefecture

On Tuesday morning, January 6, 2026, a series of powerful earthquakes shook western Japan. The strongest tremor, with a magnitude of 6.2, occurred at 10:18 local time, but there was no tsunami threat. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the epicenter was located in the eastern part of Shimane Prefecture at a depth of only 10 kilometers. The strongest tremors were felt by residents of Matsue, Yasugi, and Sakaiminato (Tottori Prefecture), where the intensity reached 5+ on the Japanese scale.

Over the next hour, the region recorded several more aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from 4.5 to 5.4.

Consequences and infrastructure status

Despite the significant strength of the earthquake, large-scale destruction was avoided.

Casualties: According to preliminary data from NHK, four people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Nuclear power: The operator of the Shimane Nuclear Power Plant, Chugoku Electric Power, reported that no abnormalities were detected in the plant's operation.

Transport: Due to an automatic power outage, Shinkansen bullet train services between Okayama and Hiroshima stations were temporarily suspended. Rail service was fully restored by 1:00 PM.

Government reaction

The Japan Self-Defense Forces used aircraft to assess the damage from the air. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara confirmed that the government has the situation under control and urged citizens to be vigilant due to possible aftershocks throughout the week.

