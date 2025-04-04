Japan's famous Mount Fuji has finally seen its first snowfall, a month later than usual. This was the latest first snowfall in the
last 130 years of observations.
Record rainfall caused flooding and landslides in Ishikawa Prefecture in Japan. 6 people died, 10 went missing, more than 40,000
were evacuated, and the region is still recovering from the January earthquake.
Fumio Kishida canceled his visit to Central Asia due to the increased likelihood of a devastating earthquake in Japan. Experts warned of a possible mega-quake, and the prime minister decided to stay in the country to manage the crisis.
An earthquake of magnitude 7. 1 has struck southwest Japan. Tsunami warnings were issued for several prefectures, and high-speed
trains were suspended in Kyushu and Nishi-Kyushu.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6. 5 occurred off the coast of the Indonesian island of Java, with tremors felt in Jakarta and
Bandung, but no tsunami warnings were issued and no casualties were reported.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5. 2 occurred off the coast of Miyazaki Prefecture in southwestern Japan, prompting warnings of
potential aftershocks, but no tsunami threat.
On Thursday, sakura blossomed in Japan. However, due to unfavorable weather conditions, flowering began 4 days later than
usual.
An emergency earthquake warning was issued in the Tokyo area of eastern Japan with a magnitude 5 out of 7 near the epicenter north
of Tokyo and a lower intensity of 2-3 in Tokyo itself, although there was no tsunami warning and no reports of injuries or damage
so far.
On Sunday morning, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4. 8 occurred in Tokyo and surrounding areas. The Japan Meteorological Agency
reported that the earthquake occurred at 8:59 am local time in the northern part of Tokyo Bay at a depth of 80 km. No tsunami
warnings were issued, and there were no reports of casualties or significant damage, although some transit services were briefly
delayed.