Japan Meteorological Agency

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1878 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10367 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53402 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194131 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112449 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373409 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299186 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212107 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243311 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254675 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 120333 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117022 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46654 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60526 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113941 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 114736 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 194075 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 373358 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246062 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299152 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9516 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33664 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61079 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47197 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117556 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Japan Meteorological Agency

News by theme

Japan's iconic Mount Fuji, famous for its blanket of snow, is finally covered in white

Japan's famous Mount Fuji has finally seen its first snowfall, a month later than usual. This was the latest first snowfall in the last 130 years of observations.

News of the World • November 6, 10:02 AM • 117447 views

Flooding in Japan after record rains leaves 6 dead, 10 missing

Record rainfall caused flooding and landslides in Ishikawa Prefecture in Japan. 6 people died, 10 went missing, more than 40,000 were evacuated, and the region is still recovering from the January earthquake.

News of the World • September 23, 07:49 AM • 15432 views

Japan's Prime Minister canceled a trip abroad due to the risk of a major earthquake

Fumio Kishida canceled his visit to Central Asia due to the increased likelihood of a devastating earthquake in Japan. Experts warned of a possible mega-quake, and the prime minister decided to stay in the country to manage the crisis.

News of the World • August 9, 07:49 AM • 23346 views

A powerful earthquake hits Japan, tsunami warning issued

An earthquake of magnitude 7. 1 has struck southwest Japan. Tsunami warnings were issued for several prefectures, and high-speed trains were suspended in Kyushu and Nishi-Kyushu.

News of the World • August 8, 09:30 AM • 18735 views

An earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6. 5 occurred off the coast of the Indonesian island of Java, with tremors felt in Jakarta and Bandung, but no tsunami warnings were issued and no casualties were reported.

News of the World • April 27, 09:32 PM • 40087 views

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 occurred off the coast of Japan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5. 2 occurred off the coast of Miyazaki Prefecture in southwestern Japan, prompting warnings of potential aftershocks, but no tsunami threat.

News of the World • April 8, 03:41 AM • 31318 views

Spring joy in Tokyo: people enjoy the cherry blossoms

On Thursday, sakura blossomed in Japan. However, due to unfavorable weather conditions, flowering began 4 days later than usual.

News of the World • April 4, 11:24 PM • 37910 views

In Japan - an emergency warning of an earthquake near Tokyo

An emergency earthquake warning was issued in the Tokyo area of eastern Japan with a magnitude 5 out of 7 near the epicenter north of Tokyo and a lower intensity of 2-3 in Tokyo itself, although there was no tsunami warning and no reports of injuries or damage so far.

Announcements • March 21, 01:04 AM • 58071 views

Early Sunday morning, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Tokyo; no tsunami threat, no damage

On Sunday morning, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4. 8 occurred in Tokyo and surrounding areas. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the earthquake occurred at 8:59 am local time in the northern part of Tokyo Bay at a depth of 80 km. No tsunami warnings were issued, and there were no reports of casualties or significant damage, although some transit services were briefly delayed.

Society • January 28, 01:51 AM • 42005 views