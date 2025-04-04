Early Sunday morning, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Tokyo; no tsunami threat, no damage

On Sunday morning, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4. 8 occurred in Tokyo and surrounding areas. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the earthquake occurred at 8:59 am local time in the northern part of Tokyo Bay at a depth of 80 km. No tsunami warnings were issued, and there were no reports of casualties or significant damage, although some transit services were briefly delayed.