Early Sunday morning, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Tokyo; no tsunami threat, no damage

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 47560 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 113689 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119777 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162044 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163794 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264821 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176378 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166736 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148553 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235508 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 90377 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 72015 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 49539 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 84886 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 43935 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 264812 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235500 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220994 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246472 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232792 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 113681 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 94658 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 98368 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116357 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117068 views
Early Sunday morning, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Tokyo; no tsunami threat, no damage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41985 views

On Sunday morning, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 occurred in Tokyo and surrounding areas. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the earthquake occurred at 8:59 am local time in the northern part of Tokyo Bay at a depth of 80 km. No tsunami warnings were issued, and there were no reports of casualties or significant damage, although some transit services were briefly delayed.

On Sunday morning, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture and other areas in eastern Japan. According to the meteorological agency, there is no threat of a tsunami, KYODO NEWS reports, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake struck at 8:59 a.m. local time.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the northern part of Tokyo Bay at a depth of 80 km. No tsunami threat was announced.

Strong tremors were felt in all areas of central Tokyo. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

The earthquake caused minor delays in the operation of many public transportation services in the metropolitan area, including the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train.

A powerful earthquake struck China: tremors were felt in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan22.01.24, 21:41 • 25855 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
japan-meteorological-agencyJapan Meteorological Agency
kanagawa-prefectureKanagawa Prefecture
tokyoTokyo
japanJapan

