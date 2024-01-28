Early Sunday morning, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Tokyo; no tsunami threat, no damage

On Sunday morning, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture and other areas in eastern Japan. According to the meteorological agency, there is no threat of a tsunami, KYODO NEWS reports, UNN reports.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake struck at 8:59 a.m. local time.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the northern part of Tokyo Bay at a depth of 80 km. No tsunami threat was announced.

Strong tremors were felt in all areas of central Tokyo. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

The earthquake caused minor delays in the operation of many public transportation services in the metropolitan area, including the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train.

