A powerful earthquake struck China: tremors were felt in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake has struck China on the border with Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. According to local Telegram channels, the tremors were felt in Astana, Alma-Ata, Bishkek and other cities, UNN reports.

Preliminarily, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7 on the Richter scale occurred in China.

The tremors were so powerful that they were felt in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. In Astana, Almaty, Bishkek and other cities, people were forced to leave high-rise buildings.