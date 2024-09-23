Flooding in Japan after record rains leaves 6 dead, 10 missing

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Flooding in Japan after record rains leaves 6 dead, 10 missing

Flooding in Japan after record rains leaves 6 dead, 10 missing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15413 views

Record rainfall caused flooding and landslides in Ishikawa Prefecture in Japan. 6 people died, 10 went missing, more than 40,000 were evacuated, and the region is still recovering from the January earthquake.

Six people have died and 10 are missing after record rainfall caused floods and landslides in some parts of Ishikawa Prefecture in Japan, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

The cities of Wajima and Suzu, which are still recovering from the deadly earthquake that devastated the area on January 1, were among the worst hit by the flooding that began on Saturday and continued until noon Monday local time.

On Sunday, both cities received twice as much precipitation as in September on average for the year, local media reported.

Dozens of rivers have burst their banks, blocking roads and isolating more than 100 communities across the prefecture, the reports added.

Two of the victims were found near a tunnel in Wajima that had been hit by a landslide. One of them was a construction worker who was repairing the road.

According to the Japan Times, citing local authorities, two elderly men and an elderly woman were among the dead.

On Saturday, Japan's Meteorological Agency declared the highest level of danger for Ishikawa, and on Sunday it lowered it to normal. However, the authorities called for vigilance, as the rains were expected to continue until at least noon on Monday.

Floodwaters have flooded temporary housing built for people who lost their homes in the earthquake on New Year's Day. Footage broadcast by NHK shows an entire street in Wajima under water.

According to the Hokuriku Electric Power Company, about 4,000 households were left without electricity on Monday.

More than 40,000 residents of four cities in Ishikawa, including Wajima, Suzu and Noto City, were evacuated over the weekend.

Another 16,000 residents of Niigata and Yamagata prefectures north of Ishikawa have also been ordered to evacuate, the AFP news agency reported.

Addendum

The region is still recovering from a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake in January that killed at least 236 people, destroyed homes and started a major fire.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
japan-meteorological-agencyJapan Meteorological Agency
japanJapan

