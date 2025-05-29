"Baton Optic": new drones have started to be produced in Ukraine

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 27190 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 65108 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

May 29, 08:12 AM • 58595 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 106316 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 80680 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

May 28, 02:57 PM • 112145 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

May 28, 12:43 PM • 108387 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 113350 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

May 28, 09:43 AM • 101592 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 68724 views

Hungry people stormed a UN warehouse in Gaza: there are dead - BBC

May 29, 07:16 AM • 10967 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 60549 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

May 29, 07:57 AM • 26288 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

09:56 AM • 13003 views
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 165467 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 242456 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 253074 views
Andrii Sybiha

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Vitali Klitschko

Friedrich Merz

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Netherlands

Canada

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 95302 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 154538 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 92286 views
Facebook

DJI Mavic

MIM-104 Patriot

The Da Vinci surgical system

TikTok

"Baton Optic": new drones have started to be produced in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 1432 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and admitted new Ukrainian unmanned aerial systems "Baton Optic" to operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The drone is capable of hitting tactical vehicles, positions and ammunition depots.

The Ministry of Defense has codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the unmanned aerial systems of Ukrainian production "Baton Optic". This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The "Baton Optic" quadcopter has a lightweight frame, is equipped with high-performance engines, a high-capacity battery and a fiber optic control channel. The power of the combat charge carried by this drone is sufficient to destroy tactical vehicles, firing positions and enemy ammunition depots.

- the statement said.

It is noted that these drones are capable of performing tasks in difficult weather conditions.

Depending on the configuration, "Baton Optic" drones are equipped with twilight or thermal imaging cameras.

Let us remind you

The President of Ukraine ordered to increase the production of interceptor drones, attracting more funding from partners. There will also be separate funding for the Ukrainian ballistic program.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russia is currently producing more missiles and drones than it spends. This creates new challenges for Ukraine.

Yana Sokolivska

WarTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
