"Baton Optic": new drones have started to be produced in Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense has codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the unmanned aerial systems of Ukrainian production "Baton Optic". This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The "Baton Optic" quadcopter has a lightweight frame, is equipped with high-performance engines, a high-capacity battery and a fiber optic control channel. The power of the combat charge carried by this drone is sufficient to destroy tactical vehicles, firing positions and enemy ammunition depots. - the statement said.

It is noted that these drones are capable of performing tasks in difficult weather conditions.

Depending on the configuration, "Baton Optic" drones are equipped with twilight or thermal imaging cameras.

Let us remind you

The President of Ukraine ordered to increase the production of interceptor drones, attracting more funding from partners. There will also be separate funding for the Ukrainian ballistic program.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russia is currently producing more missiles and drones than it spends. This creates new challenges for Ukraine.