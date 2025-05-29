"Baton Optic": new drones have started to be produced in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and admitted new Ukrainian unmanned aerial systems "Baton Optic" to operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The drone is capable of hitting tactical vehicles, positions and ammunition depots.
The Ministry of Defense has codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the unmanned aerial systems of Ukrainian production "Baton Optic". This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.
The "Baton Optic" quadcopter has a lightweight frame, is equipped with high-performance engines, a high-capacity battery and a fiber optic control channel. The power of the combat charge carried by this drone is sufficient to destroy tactical vehicles, firing positions and enemy ammunition depots.
It is noted that these drones are capable of performing tasks in difficult weather conditions.
Depending on the configuration, "Baton Optic" drones are equipped with twilight or thermal imaging cameras.
The President of Ukraine ordered to increase the production of interceptor drones, attracting more funding from partners. There will also be separate funding for the Ukrainian ballistic program.
Earlier, UNN wrote that Russia is currently producing more missiles and drones than it spends. This creates new challenges for Ukraine.