An earthquake was recorded in the Black Sea basin: tremors were felt by residents of Sochi

An earthquake was recorded in the Sochi area of Russia. There were no casualties, and infrastructure facilities were not damaged. This was reported by the city's mayor, Andrey Proshunin, according to Russian "media," UNN reports.

Details

The tremors were recorded around 1:00 PM Moscow time. They were felt by residents of the Lazarevsky district, as well as the settlements of Magri and Lazarevskoye. There were no casualties, and infrastructure facilities were not damaged. - the report says.

It is reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Black Sea, approximately five kilometers from the Sochi coast. The intensity of the tremors in the Lazarevsky district reached four points, and in the central district, up to three points.

Recall

