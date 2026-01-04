An earthquake was recorded in the Black Sea basin: tremors were felt by residents of Sochi

$42.170.00
01:19 PM • 3044 views
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soon
11:20 AM • 17247 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
09:34 AM • 15047 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 33127 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 45066 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 53057 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 53215 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 49332 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 63144 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 84664 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
Rubrics
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Russia intensifies camouflage of logistics hubs in Novorossiysk after Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes - ATESHPhotoJanuary 4, 05:15 AM • 5906 views
Defense Forces neutralized 39 enemy UAVs during night air attacks on UkrainePhotoJanuary 4, 06:36 AM • 8590 views
Ministry of Justice reminded of the rules for drawing up vacation schedules: what employers should knowJanuary 4, 06:52 AM • 6428 views
Protests sweep US after Trump's military operation in Venezuela and Maduro's capture08:44 AM • 6998 views
In Russia, a military Kamaz truck carrying personnel was blown up: the occupiers suffered lossesVideo11:37 AM • 4506 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 84873 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 103612 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 114093 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 250712 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 186404 views
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Iran
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
UNN Lite
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 18811 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 66950 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 76490 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 73852 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 186407 views
An earthquake was recorded in the Black Sea basin: tremors were felt by residents of Sochi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1584 views

An earthquake was recorded near Sochi at about 13:00 Moscow time. There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure.

An earthquake was recorded in the Black Sea basin: tremors were felt by residents of Sochi

An earthquake was recorded in the Sochi area of Russia. There were no casualties, and infrastructure facilities were not damaged. This was reported by the city's mayor, Andrey Proshunin, according to Russian "media," UNN reports.

Details

The tremors were recorded around 1:00 PM Moscow time. They were felt by residents of the Lazarevsky district, as well as the settlements of Magri and Lazarevskoye. There were no casualties, and infrastructure facilities were not damaged.

- the report says.

It is reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Black Sea, approximately five kilometers from the Sochi coast. The intensity of the tremors in the Lazarevsky district reached four points, and in the central district, up to three points.

Recall

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km in Guerrero state, near the city of San Marcos. As a result of the natural disaster, at least two people died and 12 were injured.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldWeather and environment
