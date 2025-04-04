More than 30 bodies were found in secret graves on the border with Guatemala in the state of Chiapas. The discovery is related to
the conflict between the New Generation Jalisco and Sinaloa drug cartels.
In Mexico, Storm John caused widespread flooding and landslides, killing at least 22 people. The state of Guerrero suffered the
most, where rescue operations and evacuations are underway.
Bullfighting returned to the Mexico City arena after 1. 5 years amid protests. It was held amid protests by animal rights activists
who shouted: "Murderers!".