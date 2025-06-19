Powerful hurricane "Eric" hit southern Mexico: resort town Acapulco seemingly avoided the worst

The powerful hurricane "Erik" hit southern Mexico, in the state of Oaxaca, on Thursday morning, the US National Hurricane Center reported, citing UNN via AP.

Details

The eye of the hurricane was located about 30 kilometers east of Punta Maldonado. Its maximum sustained wind speed was 205 km/h. It was moving northwest at 15 km/h, the hurricane center said.

The storm weakened slightly before making landfall, from a powerful Category 4 to Category 3. Even though its strength decreased somewhat, "Erik" is still considered a major Category 3 hurricane that can carry winds of up to 210 km/h.

The storm passed between the resorts of Acapulco and Puerto Escondido, making landfall in a sparsely populated coastal area near the border of the states of Oaxaca and Guerrero. Here, agricultural fields cover the low-lying coastal plain between small fishing villages.

Erik is expected to weaken rapidly as it hits the coastal mountains of southern Mexico, and the system is likely to dissipate late Thursday or early Friday, the hurricane center said.

According to forecasters, the storm threatened to cause destructive winds near where the storm's eye made landfall, flash floods, and a dangerous storm surge.

At the first light of dawn on Thursday, Acapulco woke up under ominous dark clouds, but without a drop of rain, and with small waves lapping at its central beach.

However, the storm was forecast to move northwest, directly inland along the coast by midday, bringing heavy rain to the resort and the mountains towering above it.

However, it seems that Acapulco has avoided the worst, at least in terms of Erik's strong winds.

