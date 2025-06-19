$41.630.10
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
Exclusives
Powerful hurricane "Eric" hit southern Mexico: resort town Acapulco seemingly avoided the worst

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

Powerful Category 3 hurricane "Eric" reached the coast of southern Mexico in the state of Oaxaca. Maximum wind speeds reached 210 km/h, with destructive winds and heavy rains expected.

Powerful hurricane "Eric" hit southern Mexico: resort town Acapulco seemingly avoided the worst

The powerful hurricane "Erik" hit southern Mexico, in the state of Oaxaca, on Thursday morning, the US National Hurricane Center reported, citing UNN via AP.

Details

The eye of the hurricane was located about 30 kilometers east of Punta Maldonado. Its maximum sustained wind speed was 205 km/h. It was moving northwest at 15 km/h, the hurricane center said.

The storm weakened slightly before making landfall, from a powerful Category 4 to Category 3. Even though its strength decreased somewhat, "Erik" is still considered a major Category 3 hurricane that can carry winds of up to 210 km/h.

The storm passed between the resorts of Acapulco and Puerto Escondido, making landfall in a sparsely populated coastal area near the border of the states of Oaxaca and Guerrero. Here, agricultural fields cover the low-lying coastal plain between small fishing villages.

Erik is expected to weaken rapidly as it hits the coastal mountains of southern Mexico, and the system is likely to dissipate late Thursday or early Friday, the hurricane center said.

According to forecasters, the storm threatened to cause destructive winds near where the storm's eye made landfall, flash floods, and a dangerous storm surge.

At the first light of dawn on Thursday, Acapulco woke up under ominous dark clouds, but without a drop of rain, and with small waves lapping at its central beach.

However, the storm was forecast to move northwest, directly inland along the coast by midday, bringing heavy rain to the resort and the mountains towering above it.

However, it seems that Acapulco has avoided the worst, at least in terms of Erik's strong winds.

Hurricane "Eric" strengthened to "extremely dangerous" Category 4 on its way to Mexico19.06.25, 14:39 • 1400 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

