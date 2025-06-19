Hurricane "Eric" strengthened to "extremely dangerous" Category 4 on its way to Mexico

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
11:44 AM • 1758 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
10:50 AM • 27268 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 29379 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 111819 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 149136 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 85540 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 125574 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 99000 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 93938 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM • 75215 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5.1m/s
39%
750mm
Popular news
U.S. Senate delays sanctions against Russia until at least JulyJune 19, 02:52 AM • 70860 views
Iran threatens the US with strikes "wherever it finds targets" in case of military intervention June 19, 03:43 AM • 19742 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dish06:36 AM • 92208 views
EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assets08:27 AM • 23144 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному році08:45 AM • 52220 views
Publications
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect10:50 AM • 27293 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному році08:45 AM • 52306 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dish06:36 AM • 92299 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in UkraineJune 19, 05:33 AM • 111842 views
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevantJune 18, 03:11 PM • 118297 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 153586 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 204676 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 212332 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 268099 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119839 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

Hurricane "Eric" strengthened to "extremely dangerous" Category 4 on its way to Mexico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

Mexico's southern coast may face devastating winds, heavy rains, and storm surge as Hurricane "Eric" approaches. The President has called for evacuations and a halt to activities in the region.

Hurricane "Eric" strengthened to "extremely dangerous" Category 4 on its way to Mexico

Mexico's southern Pacific coast prepared for impact from the storm early Thursday as Hurricane Erick approached, which was upgraded early Thursday to an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, reports Ukrinform referring to AP.

Details

The powerful storm threatens to unleash destructive winds near the landfall site, flash flooding and a dangerous storm surge, forecasters say.

The Miami-based center said Erick was about 110 kilometers west-southwest of Puerto Angel, Mexico, and about 145 kilometers south-southeast of Punta Maldonado. The hurricane’s maximum sustained winds were 230 kilometers per hour and it was moving northwest at 15 kilometers per hour. 

In Wednesday evening, Erick’s likely path shifted southward, closer to the resort town of Puerto Escondido in Oaxaca state and focused on a sparsely populated stretch of coast between the Oaxaca resort and Acapulco to the northwest.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a video address Wednesday evening that all activities in the region were halted and she urged people to stay in their homes or move to shelters if they lived in low-lying areas.

By nightfall, waves were crashing over the esplanade in Puerto Escondido, inundating wooden fishing boats pulled there for safekeeping. The beach disappeared under the onslaught of waves, and the high tide already reached the interiors of some beachfront restaurants.

Earlier in the day, fishermen in Puerto Escondido wheeled their boats out of the water ahead of the approaching storm. Some surfers continued to ride waves at Zicatela beach even with red flags warning people away from the water.

The storm’s change in direction could offer long-awaited relief for residents of Acapulco, devastated in October 2023 by Category 5 Hurricane Otis, the publication notes.

Guerrero Gov. Evelyn Salgado said via X that all traffic in Acapulco and other beach communities would be shut down at 8 p.m. Schools across the state were to remain closed for a second day on Thursday. The port of Acapulco closed Tuesday evening.

In Acapulco on Wednesday, the streets were thick with National Guard troops and police, but most visible were trucks from the national power company. Crews were working to clear drainage ditches and brush.

Forecasters said Erick was expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge to Mexico’s Pacific coast. Mexican states of Oaxaca and Guerrero could receive up to 40 centimeters of rain, with lesser amounts in the states of Chiapas, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco, the center said. The rainfall threatens to cause flooding and landslides, particularly in areas with steep terrain.

A hurricane warning extended from Acapulco to Puerto Angel.

Laura Velazquez, Mexico’s national civil defense coordinator, said Erick was forecast to bring "torrential" rains to Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas in southern Mexico. The mountainous region along the coast is particularly prone to landslides, and numerous rivers are at risk of overflowing their banks.

Having doubled its strength in a day, Erick was churning through an environment ripe for rapid intensification, the publication writes.

Hurricane "Eric" formed in the Pacific Ocean and is heading towards the coast of Mexico18.06.25, 17:23 • 2956 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Guerrero
Mexico
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9