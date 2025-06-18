Hurricane "Eric" formed in the Pacific Ocean and is heading towards the coast of Mexico

Hurricane "Eric" formed Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean as forecast, and is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, storm surge, and possible landslides to Mexico's southern coast, forecasters said, reports UNN referring to AP.

Details

Up to 51 centimeters (20 inches) of rain could fall in the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Guerrero, with lesser amounts in the states of Chiapas, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its advisory. The rainfall threatens to cause flooding and mudslides, particularly in areas of steep terrain.

The Category 1 storm was about 257 kilometers (159 miles) southeast of Puerto Angel, Mexico, on Wednesday morning and had maximum sustained winds of 121 kph (75 mph). It was moving northwest at 11 kph (7 mph).

Eric is expected to reach major hurricane status on Thursday as it nears Mexico’s coast Thursday where it could make landfall. A major hurricane is defined as a Category 3 or higher storm with winds of 180-210 kph (111-130 mph).

The storm's projected track would take its center across the resort of Acapulco, which was devastated in October 2023 by Hurricane "Otis," a Category 5 hurricane that rapidly intensified and caught many by surprise. At least 52 people were killed and 32 went missing then after the storm inflicted severe damage on nearly all of the resort's hotels.

Guerrero state Gov. Evelyn Salgado said Tuesday that lessons were learned from that storm. She said all schools in the state would close Wednesday and that 582 shelters were ready to take people who might evacuate their homes.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Acapulco and Puerto Angel. A hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are expected somewhere in the warning area, and preparation to protect life and property should be rushed to completion, according to the hurricane center’s advisory.

