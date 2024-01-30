To the cries of "Killer": Mexico City hosts bullfight for the first time in 1.5 years

For the first time since 2022, bullfighting took place in Mexico City at the world's largest arena. It took place amid a protest by animal rights activists who shouted: "Murderers!". This happened after the Mexican Supreme Court temporarily overturned a local court's decision to stop traditional bullfights. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that bullfighting is currently allowed in most of Mexico. In the capital, however, there is an active struggle to ban it.

Animal rights activists argue that "this practice violates animal welfare and affects people's rights to a healthy environment.

The first bullfight since May 2022 involved six bulls. All of them died.

Joselito Adame was the first bullfighter to enter the ring. The audience greeted the start of the bullfight with a shout: "Long live freedom!"

At the same time, a few hours before the fighting began, about 300 people gathered in front of the arena to protest. Some activists shouted "Murderers!" and "The square will fall!" Others played drums or stood with posters reading "Bullfighting is sadism.

For reference

In May 2022, a local court ruled to stop bullfighting at Plaza México, which is the largest arena in the world. However, in December 2023, the country's Supreme Court overturned this decision while the case was pending. They must come to an agreement on whether the bullfights affect the welfare of the bulls.

On January 26, one of the local NGOs filed an appeal to protect the animals in a last-ditch attempt to prevent the bullfight from resuming. However, there was not enough time to consider it before the bullfight was held.

Addendum

In recent years, animal rights groups have been gaining strength in Mexico. In some states, such as Sinaloa, Guerrero, Coahuila, Quintana Roo, and the city of Guadalajara, their activities are limited.

At the same time, ranchers, businessmen, and fans argue that the bullfighting ban violates their rights and jeopardizes several thousand jobs. According to them, bullfights bring Mexico about $400 million a year.

Recall

In 2018, Spain hosted massive protests against bullfighting. More than 40 thousand people took part in them. According to the organizers of the Bullfighting is Violence movement, more than 40,000 people took part in the action.