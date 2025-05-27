Speleologists discovered artifacts of a vanished culture in the Mexican cave of Tlayokok

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 41249 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 126938 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 114732 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 131930 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 138709 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 99768 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 96312 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 87583 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 82353 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 86831 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
86%
747mm
Popular news

Germany has not changed the restrictions on the range of strikes on Russia - Vice Chancellor

May 26, 11:45 PM • 87555 views

Residents of two districts of Kyiv may be left without water on Tuesday: explanation of the KMDA

May 27, 12:50 AM • 42938 views

ISW: Russia is increasing the production of "Shaheds" and increasing missile stockpiles, preparing for a long war against Ukraine and NATO

May 27, 01:27 AM • 30367 views

Pro-Russian Georgescu, removed from the Romanian presidential election, is leaving politics - address

01:58 AM • 24752 views

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

06:05 AM • 20346 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 91077 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 481917 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 515386 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 464808 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 554343 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Keir Starmer

Petteri Orpo

Ulf Kristersson

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Sweden

Kyiv

Denmark

Norway

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

07:08 AM • 5692 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 39948 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 64260 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 188032 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 293364 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Dassault Rafale

Tesla Model Y

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Speleologists discovered artifacts of a vanished culture in the Mexican cave of Tlayokok

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1312 views

Artifacts of the Tlacotepehua culture, which disappeared over 500 years ago, have been discovered in the Tlayocok cave in Mexico. They were likely used in fertility rituals.

Speleologists discovered artifacts of a vanished culture in the Mexican cave of Tlayokok

Two speleologists in Mexico, while exploring a mountain cave, stumbled upon a pile of "garbage" that turned out to be a repository of artifacts from an ancient, extinct culture that operated nearly 5 centuries ago. This is reported by Livescience, reports UNN.

Details

Upon closer inspection, researchers discovered that the "pile of garbage" is a cache of artifacts that may have been used in rituals to enhance fertility over 500 years ago.

I peeked inside and it seemed to me that the cave had a further passage. To get through it, you had to hold your breath and dive a little. That's when we discovered two rings around the stalagmites 

- said speleologist Katya Pavlova.

The cave, called Tlayokok, is located in the Mexican state of Guerrero, at an altitude of approximately 2,380 meters (7,800 feet) above sea level. Tlayokok, which in the indigenous Nahuatl language means "Badger Cave," is known locally as a source of water and bat guano.

In September 2023, Pavlova and local guide Adrian Beltran Dimas ventured to look into the cave. They may have been among the first to enter it in five centuries.

At a depth of approximately 150 m in the cave, the ceiling dropped. The two researchers had to pass a flooded area with a gap of only 15 centimeters between the water and the cave ceiling.

Amateur archaeologists in Britain have unearthed a winged goddess near a Roman wall21.05.25, 19:01 • 3596 views

Adrian didn't risk going any further. But the water was deep enough, and I went first to show him it wasn't that difficult, Pavlova said. Looking around, Pavlova and Beltran were shocked to discover 14 artifacts.

It was very exciting and incredible! We were very lucky 

- said Pavlova.

Among the artifacts were four shell bracelets, a giant decorated snail shell, two whole stone discs. As well as 6 disc fragments and a piece of carbonized wood. The researchers contacted the National Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico, which engaged archaeologists to recover the artifacts.

Given the location of the bracelets, which were draped over small rounded stalagmites with "phallic connotations," archaeologists have suggested that fertility rituals were likely performed in the Tlayokok cave, according to their statement.

For pre-Hispanic cultures, caves were sacred places associated with the underworld and considered the womb of the Earth.

The mystery of America's "lost colony" has been solved after more than 400 years13.05.25, 14:19 • 5674 views

Three bracelets have engraved decorations. The S-shaped symbol, known as "xonekuilli," is associated with the planet Venus and the measurement of time. While the profile of a humanoid figure may represent the creator god Quetzalcoatl. Scientists dated the artifacts to the post-classical period of Mesoamerican history, between 950 and 1521 AD. They may have been made by members of the little-known Tlakotepehua culture that inhabited the region.

Let us remember

In Hungary, archaeologists have discovered treasures dating back 3,400 years on the extinct Somló volcano. Researchers found 900 metal objects, including jewelry and military decorations, dating back to the late Bronze Age. The find will help to better understand the transition between the late Bronze Age and the early Iron Age.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

CultureNews of the World
Guerrero
Mexico
Hungary
Brent
$64.17
Bitcoin
$108,835.10
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,336.71
Ethereum
$2,569.40