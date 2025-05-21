Amateur archaeologists in Britain have unearthed a winged goddess near a Roman wall
Kyiv • UNN
A couple of volunteers found a stone figure of the goddess Victoria near Hadrian's Wall. The find dates back to 213 AD and symbolizes the end of the Severan Wars.
Near Hadrian's Wall in Vindolanda, UK, volunteers helping archaeologists during official excavations have found a stone figure of a goddess. This is reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.
Details
The stone figure was found by a couple from Merseyside in Vindolanda, at the site of an important Roman fort near Hexham in Northumberland.
69-year-old Dilys Quinlan works in healthcare, and her 68-year-old husband Jim is an engineer in Liverpool City Council.
This season marks 21 years of their volunteering at Vindolanda, they regularly travel from their home near Liverpool to help archaeologists at the excavation site.
To their delight, they spotted a stone relief in the rubble they were clearing above the infantry barracks on the site.
"We have spent the vast majority of our annual leave in Vindolanda over the years. As experienced diggers, it's definitely the most wonderful thing we've ever done, and, importantly, it's something we do as a couple," said Dilys.
"It's the best form of relaxation we know. We eat well, sleep well, we're in good company, and there's always something to learn. What more could you want?" she noted.
Dr. Andrew Birley, director of excavations at Vindolanda, said: "For our volunteers, finding such things is just incredible, because they have put so much work and dedication into this place."
Professor of Border Archaeology at Newcastle University, Rob Collins, identified the figure as Victoria, the personification of victory in Roman religion and mythology, revered in war and often attributed to success on the battlefield.
Birley said that these particular barracks in Vindolanda were built at the end of a turbulent period for the Romans in Britain, around 213 AD, immediately after the Severan Wars.
The 47 cm high carving is believed to have symbolized the end of the wars and was part of a much larger relief. The barracks were once decorated with a large ornamental arch and gate.
Volunteers do everything from fixing excavation sites to physical excavations. Asked if they would like to become professional archaeologists, Dilys replied: "We are very interested in history, especially Greek and Roman... But no, we are happy with our public work. Archaeology for us is a really wonderful hobby."
The Vindolanda Charitable Trust has been accepting volunteers to its excavations since its inception in 1970.
The stone figure of Victoria will be put on public display in early 2026 at the Vindolanda Museum as part of an exhibition of recent discoveries.
For reference
Hadrian's Wall is a powerful defensive fortification in the Roman province of Britain, the construction of which lasted from 122-128 AD during the reign of the Roman Emperor Hadrian.
Let us remind you
Archaeologists have found what may reveal the 400-year-old mystery of the "lost colony" on Roanoke Island in America, which haunted, among others, Stephen King.