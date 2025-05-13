The mystery of America's "lost colony" has been solved after more than 400 years

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 1158 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 8358 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 16684 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 47127 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 34180 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 81797 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 88723 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 85878 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 62910 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63108 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
68%
747mm
Popular news

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

May 13, 02:42 AM • 50221 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 13, 03:13 AM • 47411 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 31417 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 25362 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 19493 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 47127 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 81797 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 88723 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 116967 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 116406 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 13945 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 20167 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 26006 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 32044 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 49076 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

The mystery of America's "lost colony" has been solved after more than 400 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2424 views

Archaeologists have found evidence suggesting that the English settlers from Roanoke did not die, but likely joined the Croatoan tribe. European artifacts and traces of blacksmithing have been found.

The mystery of America's "lost colony" has been solved after more than 400 years

Archaeologists have found what could reveal the 400-year-old mystery of the "lost colony" on Roanoke Island in America, which haunted, among others, Stephen King, UNN writes with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

Archaeologists have discovered new evidence that may indicate that the English settlers did not die, but joined the local Croatoan tribe.

This story began in 1587, when Governor John White brought 118 colonists - men, women and children - to Roanoke Island, now North Carolina. It was the first English colony in North America. The colonists faced food shortages, conflicts with natives, and harsh conditions.

Shortly after arriving, Virginia Dare was born - the first child of English colonists born in the New World. Her grandfather White went back to England for supplies, but due to the excitement during the attack of the Spanish Armada on England, he returned only three years later - in 1590. On the spot, he found an abandoned colony, with no traces of struggle. The only thing that remained was the word "CROATOAN" carved on a wooden pole.

This inscription suggested that the colonists could move to Hatteras Island - the modern name of the territory where friendly Croatoans lived. However, for centuries there have been various theories: from attacks by other tribes to death at sea or disease.

The legend has made its way into everything from Stephen King's story to American Horror Story and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the publication writes.

Now archaeologists Mark Horton and Scott Dawson, after more than 10 years of excavations on Hatteras Island, have discovered thousands of metal fragments - the so-called hammerscale, a by-product of blacksmithing. This technology was known to the English, but not to the natives, which may indicate the presence of colonists on the island.

In addition, European artifacts were found: a coin-like token, a decoration with the image of a Tudor rose and parts of a 16th-century sea chest. Historical sources also confirm that in the 1700s, explorer John Lawson met islanders with gray eyes who wore English clothes and knew Christian customs.

According to Dawson, the colonists simply left Roanoke between 1587 and 1590 and voluntarily integrated into the Croatoan community. "This is the end of the mystery," he emphasizes. However, like all good legends, this one will live on in culture, literature and film for a long time.

Archaeologists have excavated an elite female tomb on the coast of Peru that is five thousand years old. 25.04.25, 17:57 • 17158 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the World
England
Brent
$65.64
Bitcoin
$103,722.30
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.25
Золото
$3,253.11
Ethereum
$2,511.07