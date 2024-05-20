Russia may have lost its last cruise missile carrier in Crimea

It is likely that the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea has lost its last cruise missile carrier. Although there are some military units left in Crimea, they are not as strategically important as those that were moved to Novorossiysk. This was announced by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

Of course, there is a possibility that the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea has lost its last cruise missile carrier, but this information is awaiting official confirmation. There are still some units in Crimea, but they are not as important as those they brought to Novorossiysk ," Pletenchuk said.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Russian Navy ship Cyclone, which carries Kalibr, was probably attacked .