Japanese fighter jet intercepts Russian military aircraft and fires flares

On Monday, September 23, a Russian Il-38 military patrol plane violated Japan's territorial airspace three times. In response, Tokyo sent up its own fighter jets, which launched flares for the first time. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Japanese Ministry of Defense.

Details

On Monday, September 23, 2024, it was confirmed that a Russian Il-38 military patrol aircraft violated the territorial airspace north of Rebun Island, Hokkaido, three times between 13:00 and 15:00 - the Japanese Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Also, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said that the fighter jets used flares.

A Russian Il-38 military patrol aircraft violated Japanese territorial airspace three times in the airspace north of Rebun Island in Hokkaido. In response, we reacted by urgently launching Japan Air Self-Defense Forces fighters and using flares as a warning in addition to radio alerts. As far as I understand, this is the first time that flares have been used since the start of the airspace violation response - a Japanese official said in a statement.

He also said that Tokyo has lodged an extremely strong protest with the Russian government through diplomatic channels and urged the Russian government to prevent a recurrence

Recall

Last week, the German Air Force scrambled Eurofighter jets to intercept Russian Tu-142s and Su-30s over the Baltic Sea. The Russian planes did not report their flight plan and turned off their transponders.