In the morning, the occupants intensified their efforts in the areas of Staromayorske, Krynky and Robotyne

Russian occupants intensified their efforts in three locations this morning - Staromayorske, Krynky and Robotyne. There were no losses of positions. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

When asked about the situation in the south, Pletenchuk replied:

The situation, if we summarize the last day, is better than the day before. The number of attacks has been reduced, there are no losses of positions. The enemy tried to storm Staromayorske again yesterday, there were 12 attempts and four in Krynky.

According to him, the Russians intensified their efforts at three locations in the morning.

"This morning they intensified their efforts at all three of our locations - Staromayorske, Krynky and Robotyne. There was one assault each in the morning. As I said, there was no loss of positions," said Pletenchuk.

He also noted that yesterday, May 13, the intensity of the fighting was higher and the number of assaults was lower.

"Yesterday, there was an interesting detail: the number of total Russian losses was the same as the day before - more than 150, but the ratio of irrecoverable losses increased by one and a half times. That is, the intensity of the fighting was higher, and the number of assaults was lower," Pletenchuk said.

Addendum

On May 12, Pletenchuk reported that the occupiers continue to press in the area of Staromayorske in Donetsk region.