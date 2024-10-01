Japan's government has changed, Shigeru Ishiba is the new prime minister

ukenru
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12705 views

The leader of the ruling party, Shigeru Ishiba, has been appointed the 102nd Prime Minister of Japan after the resignation of the previous government of Fumio Kishida. Ishiba promised to continue their economic policy and to schedule parliamentary elections for October 27.

The head of the ruling party, Shigeru Ishiba, has been appointed the 102nd Prime Minister of Japan. UNN writes about this with reference to the Office of the Prime Minister of the country.

Details

On Tuesday morning, the previous government of Japan, headed by Fumio Kishida since 2021, resigned.

On the eve of , the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party changed, and since the party coalition controls the parliament, the new party leader, Shigeru Ishiba, was elected as the head of the government.

He pledged to continue the previous government's economic policies aimed at bringing Japan out of deflation and achieving real wage increases, while addressing such issues as Japan's declining birth rate and population, as well as its resilience to natural disasters.

Isiba also said he plans to schedule parliamentary elections for October 27.

He appointed former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who came in third in the party's leadership race, as chairman of the party's election working group.

He is expected to appoint expert and longtime confidant Takeshi Iwaya as foreign minister, and another confidant, General Nakatani, as chief of the General Staff.

As AR writes, Ishiba has proposed an Asian version of NATO's military alliance and more discussions among regional partners about the use of the U.S. nuclear deterrent. He also proposed a more equal U.S.-Japan security alliance, including joint management of U.S. bases in Japan and the deployment of Japan Self-Defense Forces bases in the United States.

Recently, Ishiba emphasized the need to strengthen Japan's security, noting recent violations of Japanese airspace by russian and Chinese military aircraft and repeated missile launches by North Korea.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga discussed with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa further support for Ukraine and cooperation between the two countries. The two sides coordinated steps on the Peace Formula, Ukraine's recovery, and energy assistance.

News of the World
japan-self-defense-forcesJapan Self-Defense Forces
natoNATO
fumio-kishidaFumio Kishida
north-koreaNorth Korea
chinaChina
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States

