Zelenskyy and Japanese Prime Minister discuss the situation in the energy sector

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112738 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115733 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188195 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148264 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149717 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141539 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193026 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112297 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182443 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104942 views

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 34326 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 34332 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 61615 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 58012 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 34904 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 188195 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193026 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182443 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209486 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197955 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147435 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146877 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151168 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142218 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158772 views
Zelenskyy and Japanese Prime Minister discuss the situation in the energy sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20700 views

President Zelenskyy met with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. They discussed Ukraine's energy recovery and a new energy aid package from Japan.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida. The head of state announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Restoring our energy sector after the Russian shelling and preparing for winter are the tasks we are actively working on. Together with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, we discussed the situation in the energy sector. Thank you for the new energy assistance package that Japan is preparing,

- Zelensky said.

The President thanked the Japanese government for supporting Ukraine from the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Image

For his part, Kishida assured that Japan would continue to provide Ukraine with all necessary support.

Recall

The President of Ukraine met with the German Chancellor in New York. They discussed the security situation, military assistance, preparations for the Peace Summit, and rejected alternative peace initiatives.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
fumio-kishidaFumio Kishida
new-york-cityNew York City
germanyGermany
japanJapan
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

