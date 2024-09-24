Zelenskyy and Japanese Prime Minister discuss the situation in the energy sector

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida. The head of state announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Restoring our energy sector after the Russian shelling and preparing for winter are the tasks we are actively working on. Together with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, we discussed the situation in the energy sector. Thank you for the new energy assistance package that Japan is preparing, - Zelensky said.

The President thanked the Japanese government for supporting Ukraine from the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

For his part, Kishida assured that Japan would continue to provide Ukraine with all necessary support.

