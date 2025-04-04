The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with the new Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba. They discussed Russian shelling, assistance and the DPRK's participation in the war against Ukraine.
The leaders of China and Japan held their first meeting to discuss issues between the two countries. Japan asked for the ban on seafood to be lifted and for the security of Japanese in China to be strengthened.
Shigeru Ishiba dozed off during a parliamentary vote on his candidacy for the post of Prime Minister of Japan. The spokesman explained the incident by the effect of strong cold medicine.
The Japanese Parliament re-elected Shigeru Ishiba as Prime Minister in the second round of voting. He received 221 votes against 160 votes of his opponent Yoshihiko Noda.
Early parliamentary elections have been called in Japan after the appointment of a new Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba. The Liberal Democratic Party faces serious challenges in its fight to maintain a majority in parliament.
In Tokyo, a 49-year-old man threw several Molotov cocktails at the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan headquarters building. The attack took place 8 days before early parliamentary elections amid corruption scandals in the party.
The President of Ukraine met with Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda before the end of his mission. Zelenskyy noted Japan's important role in supporting Ukraine and awarded the diplomat the Order of Merit.
The leader of the ruling party, Shigeru Ishiba, has been appointed the 102nd Prime Minister of Japan after the resignation of the previous government of Fumio Kishida. Ishiba promised to continue their economic policy and to schedule parliamentary elections for October 27.
President Zelenskyy met with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. They discussed Ukraine's energy recovery and a new energy aid package from Japan.
Fumio Kishida will not run for re-election as leader of the liberal DLP party, which means he will resign as prime minister. The decision was made amid falling government ratings due to scandals with financial reporting.
Fumio Kishida canceled his visit to Central Asia due to the increased likelihood of a devastating earthquake in Japan. Experts warned of a possible mega-quake, and the prime minister decided to stay in the country to manage the crisis.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured that the deployment of US long-range missiles in Germany would not lead to an escalation in relations with Russia. The official emphasized Germany's commitment to preventing war, which is about security and deterrence potential.
NATO and Japan have agreed to conduct joint exercises in Euro-Atlantic waters and to increase intelligence sharing out of concern that events similar to the war in Ukraine could occur in Asia.
Japan will step up efforts to support Ukraine in the energy sector.
Japan plans to hold an international conference on demining in Ukraine in the fall of 2025 to address the issue of anti-personnel mines left by Russian troops.
Ukraine and Japan are finalizing an agreement on cooperation in the full recovery of Ukraine's economy and infrastructure over the next 10 years.
North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the sea of Japan, which flew about 350 kilometers.
North Korea's attempt to launch a new military reconnaissance satellite on May 27 failed as the device exploded shortly after launch.
The leaders of China, Japan, and South Korea met in Seoul for the first trilateral talks in four years to resume dialogue on trade, security, economy, science, technology, people-to-people exchanges, health, and aging.
Biden is likely to skip the Peace Summit in Switzerland to attend a fundraiser for his campaign in California with celebrities such as George Clooney and Julia Roberts.
The United States and Japan have signed a contract to jointly develop a hypersonic missile interceptor over the next 10 years, with Japan allocating $480 million for the project in its 2024 budget.
Japan, South Korea, and Australia are tightening regulations to limit the market power of large tech groups such as Apple and Google, creating new regulatory challenges similar to those in the EU and the US.
US Admiral John Aquilino believes that China wants to be able to invade Taiwan by 2027 based on President Xi Jinping's directive to the military.
Biden reaffirmed the US defense commitments to the Philippines and Japan, saying that any attack on Philippine forces in the South China Sea would lead to the strengthening of their mutual defense treaty.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will address the U. S. Congress to call for continued military assistance to Ukraine and emphasize the importance of a strong U.S.-Japanese partnership.
Japan and the United States signed agreements to strengthen security and military cooperation, including joint development of defense equipment, new military command and control systems, modernization of defense communications networks, cooperation in air defense, as well as the creation of a working group for fighter pilot training and joint development of a jet simulator.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Russia's attack on Ukraine, as well as the situation in the Middle East and East Asia, requires changes in the country's policy. Geopolitical tensions have pushed the world to a "historic turning point" and forced Japan to change its defense strategy.
Zelenskyy and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida discussed Ukraine's need for non-lethal weapons, additional assistance for the current year, increased sanctions pressure on Russia, the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, and the preparation of a bilateral security agreement between the two countries.
The United States and Japan plan to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence and semiconductors, creating a framework for joint research and development involving companies such as Nvidia, Arm, and Amazon.
Japan has relaxed its arms export rules to allow the sale of next-generation fighter jets developed jointly with the UK and Italy, removing a major obstacle to the trilateral project.