Fumio Kishida

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14154 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25047 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62751 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210609 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120836 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389344 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308927 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213425 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244052 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255011 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71186 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21210 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43139 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128942 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13057 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129200 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210609 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389344 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253090 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308927 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1850 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12547 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43336 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71364 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56784 views
News by theme

DPRK's participation in the Russian invasion and massive shelling on Christmas night: Zelensky talks to Japanese Prime Minister

The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with the new Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba. They discussed Russian shelling, assistance and the DPRK's participation in the war against Ukraine.

War • December 25, 02:47 PM • 23516 views

Xi Jinping meets for the first time with Japan's new prime minister: they discuss pressing issues

The leaders of China and Japan held their first meeting to discuss issues between the two countries. Japan asked for the ban on seafood to be lifted and for the security of Japanese in China to be strengthened.

News of the World • November 16, 08:59 AM • 20209 views

Japanese Prime Minister falls asleep while voting for his own re-election

Shigeru Ishiba dozed off during a parliamentary vote on his candidacy for the post of Prime Minister of Japan. The spokesman explained the incident by the effect of strong cold medicine.

News of the World • November 12, 09:24 AM • 21295 views

Shigeru Ishiba is elected Prime Minister of Japan for the second time

The Japanese Parliament re-elected Shigeru Ishiba as Prime Minister in the second round of voting. He received 221 votes against 160 votes of his opponent Yoshihiko Noda.

News of the World • November 11, 12:11 PM • 17228 views

Early elections in Japan: the ruling party is in danger of losing its majority

Early parliamentary elections have been called in Japan after the appointment of a new Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba. The Liberal Democratic Party faces serious challenges in its fight to maintain a majority in parliament.

News of the World • October 27, 12:31 AM • 21744 views

Man throws Molotov cocktails at ruling party headquarters in Tokyo

In Tokyo, a 49-year-old man threw several Molotov cocktails at the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan headquarters building. The attack took place 8 days before early parliamentary elections amid corruption scandals in the party.

News of the World • October 19, 02:32 AM • 21501 views

Zelenskyy thanks Japanese Ambassador for strengthening relations between the countries

The President of Ukraine met with Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda before the end of his mission. Zelenskyy noted Japan's important role in supporting Ukraine and awarded the diplomat the Order of Merit.

Society • October 2, 07:30 PM • 40789 views

Japan's government has changed, Shigeru Ishiba is the new prime minister

The leader of the ruling party, Shigeru Ishiba, has been appointed the 102nd Prime Minister of Japan after the resignation of the previous government of Fumio Kishida. Ishiba promised to continue their economic policy and to schedule parliamentary elections for October 27.

News of the World • October 1, 09:44 AM • 12732 views

Zelenskyy and Japanese Prime Minister discuss the situation in the energy sector

President Zelenskyy met with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. They discussed Ukraine's energy recovery and a new energy aid package from Japan.

War • September 23, 09:41 PM • 20740 views

Japanese Prime Minister resigns in September

Fumio Kishida will not run for re-election as leader of the liberal DLP party, which means he will resign as prime minister. The decision was made amid falling government ratings due to scandals with financial reporting.

Society • August 14, 02:40 AM • 51847 views

Japan's Prime Minister canceled a trip abroad due to the risk of a major earthquake

Fumio Kishida canceled his visit to Central Asia due to the increased likelihood of a devastating earthquake in Japan. Experts warned of a possible mega-quake, and the prime minister decided to stay in the country to manage the crisis.

News of the World • August 9, 07:49 AM • 23346 views

Germany will deploy US long-range missiles, but Scholz assures that there will be no escalation with Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured that the deployment of US long-range missiles in Germany would not lead to an escalation in relations with Russia. The official emphasized Germany's commitment to preventing war, which is about security and deterrence potential.

War • July 13, 12:41 PM • 101192 views

NATO and Japan to intensify joint exercises due to the threat of "events in Ukraine already in Asia"

NATO and Japan have agreed to conduct joint exercises in Euro-Atlantic waters and to increase intelligence sharing out of concern that events similar to the war in Ukraine could occur in Asia.

News of the World • July 13, 07:00 AM • 19915 views

Prime Minister: Japan will step up efforts to support Ukraine in energy sector

Japan will step up efforts to support Ukraine in the energy sector.

War • June 15, 05:10 PM • 26921 views

Japan to host international conference on demining in Ukraine in 2025

Japan plans to hold an international conference on demining in Ukraine in the fall of 2025 to address the issue of anti-personnel mines left by Russian troops.

War • June 14, 05:10 AM • 56848 views

NHK: Ukraine and Japan to sign agreement to promote recovery

Ukraine and Japan are finalizing an agreement on cooperation in the full recovery of Ukraine's economy and infrastructure over the next 10 years.

War • June 8, 03:45 AM • 52956 views

North Korea launches ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan

North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the sea of Japan, which flew about 350 kilometers.

News of the World • May 30, 03:10 AM • 25449 views

DPRK announces a failed attempt to launch a reconnaissance satellite

North Korea's attempt to launch a new military reconnaissance satellite on May 27 failed as the device exploded shortly after launch.

War • May 27, 10:45 PM • 22951 views

Leaders of China, Japan and South Korea to meet for first trilateral talks in 4 years

The leaders of China, Japan, and South Korea met in Seoul for the first trilateral talks in four years to resume dialogue on trade, security, economy, science, technology, people-to-people exchanges, health, and aging.

Economy • May 27, 01:58 AM • 107436 views

Biden likely to skip World Summit to raise campaign funds - Bloomberg

Biden is likely to skip the Peace Summit in Switzerland to attend a fundraiser for his campaign in California with celebrities such as George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Politics • May 24, 06:37 AM • 102596 views

The United States and Japan plan to create a hypersonic missile interceptor

The United States and Japan have signed a contract to jointly develop a hypersonic missile interceptor over the next 10 years, with Japan allocating $480 million for the project in its 2024 budget.

War • May 16, 03:20 AM • 116532 views

FT: Asia and Australia follow EU and US lead to curb dominance of big tech like Apple and Google

Japan, South Korea, and Australia are tightening regulations to limit the market power of large tech groups such as Apple and Google, creating new regulatory challenges similar to those in the EU and the US.

News of the World • May 10, 09:38 AM • 27117 views

China wants to be able to invade Taiwan by 2027 - US admiral

US Admiral John Aquilino believes that China wants to be able to invade Taiwan by 2027 based on President Xi Jinping's directive to the military.

News of the World • April 24, 09:01 AM • 19149 views

Biden vows to defend the Philippines in the South China Sea amid tensions with China

Biden reaffirmed the US defense commitments to the Philippines and Japan, saying that any attack on Philippine forces in the South China Sea would lead to the strengthening of their mutual defense treaty.

News of the World • April 12, 03:38 AM • 30115 views

Japanese Prime Minister to address the U.S. Congress with a call to restore aid to Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will address the U. S. Congress to call for continued military assistance to Ukraine and emphasize the importance of a strong U.S.-Japanese partnership.

Politics • April 11, 11:19 AM • 25699 views

Japan and the United States announce modernization of military cooperation

Japan and the United States signed agreements to strengthen security and military cooperation, including joint development of defense equipment, new military command and control systems, modernization of defense communications networks, cooperation in air defense, as well as the creation of a working group for fighter pilot training and joint development of a jet simulator.

News of the World • April 10, 11:14 PM • 62383 views

"A turning point": Japan's Prime Minister says the country is changing its defense posture

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Russia's attack on Ukraine, as well as the situation in the Middle East and East Asia, requires changes in the country's policy. Geopolitical tensions have pushed the world to a "historic turning point" and forced Japan to change its defense strategy.

Politics • April 8, 09:37 AM • 38165 views

Zelenskyy speaks with Japanese Prime Minister: additional assistance to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and preparation of a security agreement discussed

Zelenskyy and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida discussed Ukraine's need for non-lethal weapons, additional assistance for the current year, increased sanctions pressure on Russia, the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, and the preparation of a bilateral security agreement between the two countries.

War • April 3, 09:48 AM • 20651 views

US and Japan plan to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence and semiconductors

The United States and Japan plan to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence and semiconductors, creating a framework for joint research and development involving companies such as Nvidia, Arm, and Amazon.

Economy • March 30, 02:53 AM • 76123 views

Japan eases arms export rules, allowing the sale of next-generation fighters

Japan has relaxed its arms export rules to allow the sale of next-generation fighter jets developed jointly with the UK and Italy, removing a major obstacle to the trilateral project.

News of the World • March 26, 11:39 AM • 27792 views