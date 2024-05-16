The United States and Japan plan to create a hypersonic missile interceptor

The United States and Japan are planning to create an interceptor capable of shooting down hypersonic missiles. Work on this project is scheduled for ten years - in accordance with the contract signed by the two countries. This was reported by Kyodo, UNN reports.

Details

The Japanese government has already included $480 million in its 2024 budget.

Hypersonic missiles fly at more than five times the speed of sound and have non-standard trajectories, making them difficult to intercept.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has promised to double defense spending to NATO levels of two percent of GDP by 2027.

