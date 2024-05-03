The United States and Japan will create a missile against hypersonic weapons

The United States and Japan will spend about $3 billion to jointly develop a new missile to intercept hypersonic weapons. This was reported by the Japanese news agency Kyodo, citing a representative of the Pentagon's Missile Defense Department, UNN reports.

Details

According to the source, Japan will allocate about one billion dollars of this amount for the planned interceptor project.

The missile, which is scheduled to be completed by 2030, will be the second joint development of the United States and Japan in the field of missile defense after the SM-3 Block2A, designed to intercept ballistic missiles.

The new missile is supposed to intercept hypersonic targets at the air planning stage. The new weapon will be equipped with warships of the US Navy and destroyers of the Japanese Navy.

UK plans to build its own hypersonic missile by 2030