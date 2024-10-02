Zelenskyy thanks Japanese Ambassador for strengthening relations between the countries

He met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda before the end of his diplomatic mission. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

I would like to thank you for building strong relations between our two nations, countries and leaders. This is very important. Never before have our states had such close ties - said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized the important role of Japan during its presidency of the Group of Seven in 2023 and noted the support Ukraine received from the Japanese government, in particular through the efforts of then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

This includes defense assistance, strengthening Ukraine's energy sector, humanitarian issues, and a major Ukrainian-Japanese conference on rebuilding Ukraine. Together we have done many things, and I thank you for that. I hope that with the new government of Japan, led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, we will continue this active dialog - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

Kuninori Matsuda, for his part, called it an honor to work to strengthen relations between Japan and Ukraine and emphasized that they are based on a long-term perspective.

At the end of the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Japanese diplomat with the Order of Merit of the III degree, noting his contribution to the development of partnership relations between the countries.

Ukraine and Japan discussed the Peace Formula and security agreement