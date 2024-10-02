ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy thanks Japanese Ambassador for strengthening relations between the countries

Zelenskyy thanks Japanese Ambassador for strengthening relations between the countries

The President of Ukraine met with Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda before the end of his mission. Zelenskyy noted Japan's important role in supporting Ukraine and awarded the diplomat the Order of Merit.

He met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda before the end of his diplomatic mission. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

I would like to thank you for building strong relations between our two nations, countries and leaders. This is very important. Never before have our states had such close ties

- said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized the important role of Japan during its presidency of the Group of Seven in 2023 and noted the support Ukraine received from the Japanese government, in particular through the efforts of then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

This includes defense assistance, strengthening Ukraine's energy sector, humanitarian issues, and a major Ukrainian-Japanese conference on rebuilding Ukraine. Together we have done many things, and I thank you for that. I hope that with the new government of Japan, led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, we will continue this active dialog

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

Kuninori Matsuda, for his part, called it an honor to work to strengthen relations between Japan and Ukraine and emphasized that they are based on a long-term perspective.

At the end of the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Japanese diplomat with the Order of Merit of the III degree, noting his contribution to the development of partnership relations between the countries.

Ukraine and Japan discussed the Peace Formula and security agreement09.09.24, 22:41 • 84708 views

